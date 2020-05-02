PSG awarded title in virus-hit Ligue 1

UNCHARTED TERRITORY: Other clubs have hinted that they might take legal action, particularly those who are to be relegated or whose European berths are endangered

AFP, PARIS





Paris Saint-Germain were on Thursday named Ligue 1 champions after France’s Professional Football League (LFP) declared the COVID-19 pandemic-hit season over, leaving some other clubs disappointed and pondering legal action.

PSG led the table by 12 points over Olympique de Marseille when the season was suspended in mid-March because of the novel coronavirus, which has killed more than 24,000 people in France.

The announcement by the league came after French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe on Tuesday said that “professional sports leagues, notably football, cannot restart” because of the pandemic.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauro Icardi, right, celebrates after scoring a goal in their Ligue 1 match against Stade Brestois 29 in Brest, France, on Nov. 9 last year. Photo: AFP

“There is no ambiguity about this declaration. We needed to make a final decision about this season. We acknowledge that the 2019-2020 season is over,” LFP president Nathalie Boy de la Tour told a conference call with reporters.

France became the biggest European league to end its season, just as its neighbors in England, Germany, Italy and Spain consider ways of resuming matches.

Ruling out any possibility of copying the Netherlands, who voided their season without a champion, relegation or promotion, the LFP arranged a final table on the basis of average points per game.

Ten rounds of matches remained when the campaign was halted, although PSG and RC Strasbourg Alsace both had a game in hand.

As a result, PSG are champions with an average of 2.52 points per game, with Andre Villas-Boas’ Marseille second with an average of 2 points and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

“We wish to dedicate this title to all health workers and other everyday heroes whose commitment and self-sacrifice throughout these long weeks deserve our admiration,” PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi said.

It is PSG’s ninth French title, the seventh in eight seasons for the Qatar-owned club being awarded in unique circumstances and with many of their foreign players — including Neymar — having returned to their home countries with France under strict lockdown.

“We understand, respect and support the decisions taken by the French government to stop the season. Health, as the government has always said, must be everyone’s priority,” said al-Khelaifi, whose club still hope to be able to continue their Champions League campaign after reaching the quarter-finals before action stopped.

Stade Rennais finished third and also qualify for the Champions League, while fourth-placed Lille OSC are to play in the UEFA Europa League.

Toulouse and Amiens SC, the bottom two, are condemned to relegation, with Lorient and RC Lens coming up from Ligue 2.

Meanwhile, the usual promotion and relegation playoffs have been ditched.

However, Toulouse have kept open the possibility that they might take legal action.

The identity of the other European representatives depends on whether the finals of the two domestic cups are played.

Large gatherings remain banned in France until September.

However, if the French government and UEFA accept, both finals could be staged in early August with European places still up for grabs.

The LFP said that it hopes to begin next season by Aug. 23 “at the latest.”

PSG were scheduled to play Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue final and AS Saint-Etienne in the Coupe de France final. If the games are played, Lyon and Saint-Etienne could qualify for the Europa League by winning.

Otherwise, OGC Nice and Stade de Reims would qualify by virtue of finishing fifth and sixth in the league.

Lyon — seventh in the table when the season was stopped — would otherwise miss out on European qualification for the first time in more than two decades.

Ironically, they were still involved in this season’s Champions League when it was suspended, leading Juventus 1-0 after the first leg of their last-16 tie.

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas had previously stated his hope that the season could be played to a conclusion via playoffs in August and his club have now hinted at legal action.

In a statement on Thursday, Lyon said that they “reserve the possibility of trying to appeal against this decision, and claiming damages and interest,” adding that “the losses for the club will come to several million euros.”