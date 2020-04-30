Flexing his oiled, bulging biceps and pecs, one-time bodybuilding champion Sein Maung, 91, admired himself in the mirror before starting to pump iron at his gym in Myanmar.
The barrel-chested nonagenarian’s career has spanned about 70 years, both pre-dating and outlasting the country’s half-century of junta rule.
However, he described the late 1950s as his heyday, when he bagged a medal at the 1958 Burmese “Mr Olympic” contest before being crowned “Mr Burma” a year later.
Photo: AFP
“All of my brothers died in their 70s, but I’m still here,” he said, attributing his hearty longevity to a disciplined lifestyle based around religion, diet and exercise.
Buddhist prayers begin each workout before he greases up and starts grueling sets of chest presses, deadlifts and bicep curls.
Myanmar has a robust bodybuilding culture and competitions held at malls often draw enthusiastic crowds to cheer on sculpted men in speedos — an incongruous sight in the socially conservative country.
Before he even knew it was a bona fide sport, Sein Maung said that as a teenager he would hulk heavy blocks of wood around his small village in the rural Ayeyarwaddy region.
A bodybuilding show that he saw as a young soldier in 1950 proved to be an epiphany and there has been no looking back.
With his career skyrocketing in the 1960s, he even starred in two movies and became a bodybuilding coach for contestants in the Miss Burma beauty pageant.
In 1962 — the same year that the military took over in a coup — he set up a gym, which still runs today, in the commercial hub Yangon.
Once there used to be about 200 members, but only a handful remain, mostly women in their later years, he said.
Sein Maung said that his fiery temperament might be to blame for his fitness center’s dwindling popularity.
“I get so angry and tell people to get out if they don’t take bodybuilding seriously,” he said. “I can’t control my temper.”
Like most in the city, the gym is shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yet Sein Maung said that he is continuing with prayers, a protein-based diet and his strict fitness regime at home to keep his immune system as strong as possible.
He shrugs off concerns about the virus.
“I know it’s mostly elderly people who are dying, but I’m not worried just because I’m in my 90s,” he said. “I’m not afraid to die.”
CRICKET Taipei tournament to start The Taipei T10 Cricket League is to begin tomorrow at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Eight teams signed up for the league after the proposal was made just three weeks ago. The Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are to open proceedings with their match at 11:30am, followed by the Titans against the TCA Indians at 1:30pm. The third match is between the FCC Formosans and the Chiayi Swingers at 3:30pm. The tournament is to run for four weeks on Saturdays and Sundays through May 16, or May 23 should the weather intervene. One of
English-language commentary is to soon be available for all four Taiwanese professional baseball league teams to meet increasing demand from non-Chinese speaking fans, as the CPBL is the only league hosting games worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The games are being held behind closed doors with just the players, coaches, referees and cheerleaders due to social distancing rules. The Taoyuan-based Rakuten Monkeys began offering English-language commentary on Wednesday last week through their broadcaster, Eleven Sports, in addition to their existing Chinese-language broadcasts on local cable TV channels and online. The English-language service, featuring World Baseball Softball Confederation Asia correspondent Richard Wang
Taiwan’s top hoop stars last night were the focus of basketball fans around the world as Taiwan Beer rebounded from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 94-74, evening up their Super Basketball League (SBL) Finals series 2-2 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City. The International Basketball Federation has made the SBL Finals available for an international audience starved of live-court action due to lockdowns and shuttered seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic by livestreaming all of the games on its YouTube and Facebook channels. The Yulon Dinos took Pauian Archiland in the first-round playoffs with
Jeff Black stamped his class on the Taipei T10 League at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground, with his 46 not out steering the Taiwan Daredevils to a comfortable win in yesterday’s first game. Their opponents, the TCA Indians, scored 71/8 in their 10 overs. Black also featured with the ball, taking 1-21 from his two overs. The Indians were restricted by others in the attack, with Hein Nothnagel (2-6) and Charles Hayward (1-8) tying the batsmen down. Manoj Kriplani top scored for the Indians as the result tied their pool up with every team having a win and a loss at that stage. Kriplani