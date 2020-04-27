Taipower yesterday recorded their third straight win to start the Taiwan Football Premier League season, consolidating their grip on first in Taiwan’s top division soccer, while Hang Yuen and Taiwan Steel also notched victories in the third round.
The weekend’s four matched saw visiting Taipower shut out Min Chuan University 2-0 at the university’s Taoyuan campus, while Hang Yuen, at home at Fu Jen Catholic University in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang District won by the same score against NTUPES.
Hang Yuen had 22-year-old Brazilian striker Luan Anderson to thank after he netted a brace with a goal on either side of halftime.
Anderson, who studies at Nanhua University in Chiayi County, told reporters after the game: “I had been on the starting line-up for all three games, and the games have players with higher skill levels compared with university league games.”
“It was great to score two goals today,” he said. “I was just doing my job.”
“We have other students at Nanhua University and they all want to stay in Taiwan to continue playing football here,” he said.
“Hang Yuen FC was my [first] choice, because the team’s style is well-suited for me. So I hope to contribute more in the coming games for our team to win,” he said.
Taiwan Steel hosted the Taipei Red Lions at Tainan’s Yonghua Stadium, where they prevailed 3-2.
Defending champions Tatung battled to 2-2 draw against Taichung Futuro in Hsinchu County’s Jhubei City.
Top division soccer commenced this month, with the women’s Mulan League starting on April 11 and the men the next day.
The games have garnered international attention, as the major leagues in Eurpoe and elsewhere are shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The men’s league, which is sponsored by Hua Nan Bank, is among only five top soccer competitions that are in action worldwide, alongside Belarus, Nicaragua Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.
The Chinese Taipei Football Association (CTFA), the governing body for soccer in Taiwan, is livestreaming games via CTFA.TV and YouTube, with one game per week having English commentary.
This coming weekend, Tainan are to play Taichung, Tatung face NTUPES, the Red Lions take on Taipower and Hang Yuen are to play Ming Chuan University.
In the Mulan League, three teams are tied at the top of the table with a win and a draw after two rounds.
In the second round on Saturday, the Taipei Bears were surprise 1-0 winners over defending champions the Taichung Blue Whale, while Hualien beat New Taipei Air Source 2-1 and Taoyuan International overcame Kaohsiung Yangxin 1-0, with all of the matches played at the Taiyuan Stadium in Taichung.
Hualien, the Bears and Taoyuan each have four points, while Taichung have three, New Taipei have one and Kaohsiung have no points.
CRICKET Taipei tournament to start The Taipei T10 Cricket League is to begin tomorrow at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Eight teams signed up for the league after the proposal was made just three weeks ago. The Hsinchu Titans and the Taiwan Daredevils are to open proceedings with their match at 11:30am, followed by the Titans against the TCA Indians at 1:30pm. The third match is between the FCC Formosans and the Chiayi Swingers at 3:30pm. The tournament is to run for four weeks on Saturdays and Sundays through May 16, or May 23 should the weather intervene. One of
COVID-19 CONUNDRUM: Former world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo said that action should not resume until players can get vaccinated against the coronavirus Novak Djokovic faces a dilemma if it becomes compulsory for players to get vaccinated before they can begin competing once the tennis season resumes following the hiatus created by the COVID-19 pandemic, the world No. 1 said on Sunday. “Personally, I am opposed to vaccination and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,” Djokovic said in a Facebook chat with several fellow Serbian athletes. “But if it becomes compulsory, what will happen? I will have to make a decision. I have my own thoughts about the matter and whether
English-language commentary is to soon be available for all four Taiwanese professional baseball league teams to meet increasing demand from non-Chinese speaking fans, as the CPBL is the only league hosting games worldwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The games are being held behind closed doors with just the players, coaches, referees and cheerleaders due to social distancing rules. The Taoyuan-based Rakuten Monkeys began offering English-language commentary on Wednesday last week through their broadcaster, Eleven Sports, in addition to their existing Chinese-language broadcasts on local cable TV channels and online. The English-language service, featuring World Baseball Softball Confederation Asia correspondent Richard Wang
Taiwan’s top hoop stars last night were the focus of basketball fans around the world as Taiwan Beer rebounded from a seven-point halftime deficit to beat the Yulon Luxgen Dinos 94-74, evening up their Super Basketball League (SBL) Finals series 2-2 at the Hao Yu Sports Center in New Taipei City. The International Basketball Federation has made the SBL Finals available for an international audience starved of live-court action due to lockdowns and shuttered seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic by livestreaming all of the games on its YouTube and Facebook channels. The Yulon Dinos took Pauian Archiland in the first-round playoffs with