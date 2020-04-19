One of the rising stars of traditional Senegalese wrestling, Moussa Diop has been driven off the beaches of Dakar, where he usually trains, and behind closed doors by the country’s COVID-19 lockdown.
Diop, a fighter who “packs a punch,” is due to fight again in June and is working at keeping up his training in an unfamiliar environment.
Diop fights as Serigne Ndiaye 2, in homage to his father, but is known to friends as Coriace.
Photo: AFP
He leaves the Medina, a poor neighborhood in the center of Dakar, at 7am every day to go to the Body Max gym, which is opened especially for him by his trainer, Maguette Seydi, who has had to close his gym to the general public.
“Before, there were other wrestlers and other people who trained for fitness here. Now it’s just me, my brother and the coach,” Diop said.
Alone, the 24-year-old heavyweight works through his reps.
Photo: AFP
“A lot has changed,” Seydi said. “We train in private, which I’ve never done before.”
“With coronavirus, I have to protect Serigne Ndiaye 2 and myself. We’ve increased our hygiene and we’re working carefully,” he said.
Traditional Senegalese wrestlers compete bare-handed, shirtless and in loincloths in full stadiums. Their fights are broadcast live.
The 4,000 or so registered competitors are “forced to follow the same rules as the general population: safe distance, no groups, no physical contact,” wrestling federation vice-president Thierno Ka said. “If they train individually, there are no special guidelines. Many of them do road work, jogging, etc. It’s their responsibility.”
For these stars, adored by the public, respecting social distancing is a challenge.
“We are famous, a lot of people want to greet us and everyone wants to hold us,” Diop said, adding that the virus is a different sort of opponent.
“It’s normal for us to be suspicious, to be afraid,” he said. “It’s normal for us to be wary and scared, because you can’t see this cunning guy.”
After the gym, Diop does a cardio session on a vacant lot before practising his moves on the roof of the family home.
“There are some wrestlers who are not training, but since I have a fight planned, I can’t go without training,” he said. “In a month’s time, the coronavirus may go away and if it goes away and I have to fight, I have to be ready.”
“I pray to God that in a few days time the coronavirus will be gone,” he said.
His mother does not object to him continuing his training.
“All he has to do is take precautions, go to training sessions, come back, and not mix with other people,” Mbery Diop said.
MESSAGE OF HOPE: Richard Wang said in addition to highlighting Taiwan’s success in halting contagion, the broadcasts would show that the pandemic can be beat Taiwan’s baseball season, the only one scheduled anywhere in the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic, was from yesterday to include English-language broadcasts to showcase the nation’s baseball to a wider audience, broadcaster Eleven Sports said on Twitter. The Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) on Sunday held its first game at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium after the first two games were postponed a week earlier due to bad weather, making it the first professional baseball league in the world to start this year. However, the season — or at least the beginning of the season — is to be played
PULL TOGETHER: The Taiwanese-American player is to donate up to US$1 million after criticizing US President Donald Trump for calling COVID-19 a ‘Chinese’ disease Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin, the first Asian-American to win an NBA title, on Monday pledged up to US$1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts. The 31-year-old Taiwanese-American, whose 2012 heroics for the New York Knicks were dubbed “Linsanity,” is to donate US$500,000, and said he would also match all donations up to an additional US$500,000. Lin, who now plays for the Beijing Ducks in the Chinese Basketball Association after winning last year’s NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, last month tore into US President Donald Trump for “empowering” racism by calling the coronavirus a “Chinese” disease. COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan, China, late last
Colby Cave, an excellent teammate whose lone goal for the Edmonton Oilers this season came on an “awesome” rush down the ice, died on Saturday after a brain bleed this week. He was 25. The NHL club did not say what caused the bleed. Cave’s agent, Jason Davidson, has said that the condition did not appear linked to COVID-19. “Our Colby was loved dearly by us, his family and friends, the entire hockey community, and many more,” his family said in a statement. NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Cave’s “life and hockey career, though too short, were inspiringly emblematic of the best of our
‘ONE LAP TOO MANY’: Sportsmanship cost Moss the 1958 title when he defended the conduct of rival Mike Hawthorn following a spin at the Portuguese Grand Prix Stirling Moss, widely regarded as the greatest motor racing driver never to win the world title, has died aged 90 following a long illness. “It was one lap too many,” his wife, Susie Moss, told Britain’s Press Association on Sunday. “He just closed his eyes.” Tributes flooded in from the world of motorsport and beyond to the gifted and revered driver, who never won the Formula One title, finishing runner-up four times and third three times. “Today we say goodbye to Sir Stirling Moss, the racing legend,” reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton wrote on Instagram. “Two people from massively different times and backgrounds but