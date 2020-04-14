Former England rugby union fullback Nick Abendanon on Sunday announced that he was retiring due to a lack of an opportunity to prove his quality with the French Top 14 season on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abendanon, 33, who made his two Test appearances in 2007, joined ASM Clermont Auvergne in 2014 after nine seasons with Bath and his contract finishes this summer.
“It’s difficult, but at the end of June I have to stop, I haven’t got a choice,” Abendanon told the Midi Olympique. “In my head, I hoped to play as much as possible at the end of the season to prove I was at this level and I deserved a contract at another club.”
The season has been suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, with nine rounds of the French top flight remaining.
Clermont had also qualified for the European Champions Cup quarter-finals.
“It’s not at all my decision. There are things above us in life, events more important than your plans. I don’t feel ready to stop, but I have to,” Abendanon said.
Abendanon, who won the Top 14 in 2017, two Challenge Cup trophies and was the European Player of the Year in 2015, had talks with the San Diego Legion in the US and had been linked with a return to the English Premiership with London Irish.
“I had contact with some clubs, discussions that were advanced, but everything went cold. Now, I have nothing,” he said.
GLOBAL REACH: Taiwan Cricket said that up to five sides could play in a broadcast competition and that upgrading local infrastructure would be beneficial to a deal Broadcasting companies are turning to Taiwan for cricket content amid the shutdown of the sport in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An Internet streaming platform based in Mumbai, India, yesterday contacted Taiwan Cricket asking for rights to stream games in Taipei to its cricket-starved audience, which it put at 75 million people. Yesterday, another India-based live sports streaming platform was seeking a “Taiwan cricket partnership.” The firms were promising global reach through their platforms with live content for users. They also said that they were looking at basketball and soccer in Taiwan. Taiwan Cricket — which is not recognized by the government — promotes
SEEKING WITNESSES: The complaint, seeking about US$30,000 in damages, said that caddie Joe LaCava shoved Brian Borruso into other spectators causing injuries A Florida man is suing Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava over an alleged shove at the 2018 Valspar Championship, with his lawyer on Wednesday asking all witnesses to come forward. Brian Borruso’s attorney, Josh Dreschel, issued a statement seeking the public’s help in identifying voices on a video that appears to capture portions of the incident. “We’re asking anyone who was there to contact us and let us know if you saw the incident, if you know whose voices are on the video, and if you may have video or pictures of the incident,” Dreschel of the St Petersburg, Florida-based Josh
Qatar on Tuesday called allegations that it bribed FIFA officials for the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup “baseless” and said that they “will be fiercely contested.” US Department of Justice documents released on Monday showed that FIFA officials received bribes to vote in favor of awarding the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 tournament to Qatar. Qatar said that it “strongly denies the allegations contained within the court papers.” The timing of the global soccer spectacle, scheduled to be held in November and December 2022, remains unchanged by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the postponement of
The June 14 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Tuesday joined a growing list of Formula One races postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with this season yet to get on the starting grid. The race is the ninth to be affected by the coronavirus, with the March 15 season-opening Australian Grand Prix canceled along with next month’s showcase Monaco Grand Prix. Commercial rights holder Liberty Media hopes to get the championship started in the European summer with a reduced and greatly rearranged schedule of between 15 and 18 races that could run into the new year. “At the moment it is crucial