Former Chelsea and England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti has died at the age of 78 following a long-term illness, the English Premier League club announced on Sunday, with tributes describing him as a “hero and a gentleman.”
Nicknamed “The Cat” because of his agility, Bonetti was a mainstay of the west London side for close on 20 years throughout the 1960s and 1970s.
“Our former goalkeeper had been suffering from long-term illness,” Chelsea said in a statement. “All at Chelsea wish to send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to Peter’s family and friends.”
Photo: AFP
Relatively short by modern standards for a goalkeeper at under 1.82m, Bonetti made 729 appearances for Chelsea and kept 208 clean sheets.
His Chelsea career started in 1960 and finished in 1979, with his two spells at Stamford Bridge separated by a 1975 stint in the North American Soccer League at the St Louis Stars.
It took until 2014 for Petr Cech to surpass Bonetti’s shutout record.
Only Bonetti’s former teammate Ron Harris has made more Chelsea appearances, with the defender playing in 795 games for the Blues.
“He [Bonetti] was about 5 feet, 10 inches [1.77m], ever so slim and acrobatic. He pulled off some unbelievable saves,” Harris told Sky Sports News on Sunday. “I’m not knocking any of the present-day ’keepers, but ask any Chelsea supporter who’s been around for some time and I bet they’d say the No. 1 ’keeper at Chelsea was Peter Bonetti.”
With Bonetti’s career overlapping those of Gordon Banks and Peter Shilton, he made just seven appearances for England.
Paying tribute on Twitter, Shilton said Bonetti was “a hero of mine, a tremendous player and a true gentleman.”
Bonetti was a member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup squad, but such was Banks’ form he did not play during the tournament.
It was not until 2009 that Bonetti received a winners’ medal, the rules at the time meaning only the playing XI in the final were so honored.
However, his England career is destined to be remembered for one unfortunate match at the 1970 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.
With Banks having suffered a case of food poisoning, Bonetti was called up to the side beaten by West Germany in the quarter-finals.
Alf Ramsey’s team were 2-0 up, but lost 3-2 in extra-time, with Bonetti criticized for being at fault for the first two goals England conceded.
At his club, Bonetti helped Chelsea win the 1964-1965 League Cup, the 1969-1970 FA Cup — after the Blues beat bitter rivals Leeds United in a final that went to a replay — and the 1970-1971 European Cup Winners’ Cup.
One of the pioneers of specialist gloves for goalkeepers, Bonetti also had spells with Dundee United and Woking.
He later became a goalkeeping coach, working with both Chelsea and England, as well as with Kevin Keegan at Newcastle United, Manchester City and Fulham.
GLOBAL REACH: Taiwan Cricket said that up to five sides could play in a broadcast competition and that upgrading local infrastructure would be beneficial to a deal Broadcasting companies are turning to Taiwan for cricket content amid the shutdown of the sport in India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An Internet streaming platform based in Mumbai, India, yesterday contacted Taiwan Cricket asking for rights to stream games in Taipei to its cricket-starved audience, which it put at 75 million people. Yesterday, another India-based live sports streaming platform was seeking a “Taiwan cricket partnership.” The firms were promising global reach through their platforms with live content for users. They also said that they were looking at basketball and soccer in Taiwan. Taiwan Cricket — which is not recognized by the government — promotes
SEEKING WITNESSES: The complaint, seeking about US$30,000 in damages, said that caddie Joe LaCava shoved Brian Borruso into other spectators causing injuries A Florida man is suing Tiger Woods and caddie Joe LaCava over an alleged shove at the 2018 Valspar Championship, with his lawyer on Wednesday asking all witnesses to come forward. Brian Borruso’s attorney, Josh Dreschel, issued a statement seeking the public’s help in identifying voices on a video that appears to capture portions of the incident. “We’re asking anyone who was there to contact us and let us know if you saw the incident, if you know whose voices are on the video, and if you may have video or pictures of the incident,” Dreschel of the St Petersburg, Florida-based Josh
Qatar on Tuesday called allegations that it bribed FIFA officials for the right to host the 2022 FIFA World Cup “baseless” and said that they “will be fiercely contested.” US Department of Justice documents released on Monday showed that FIFA officials received bribes to vote in favor of awarding the 2018 World Cup to Russia and the 2022 tournament to Qatar. Qatar said that it “strongly denies the allegations contained within the court papers.” The timing of the global soccer spectacle, scheduled to be held in November and December 2022, remains unchanged by the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced the postponement of
The June 14 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Tuesday joined a growing list of Formula One races postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with this season yet to get on the starting grid. The race is the ninth to be affected by the coronavirus, with the March 15 season-opening Australian Grand Prix canceled along with next month’s showcase Monaco Grand Prix. Commercial rights holder Liberty Media hopes to get the championship started in the European summer with a reduced and greatly rearranged schedule of between 15 and 18 races that could run into the new year. “At the moment it is crucial