Chelsea ’keeper Bonetti dies at 78

Former Chelsea and England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti has died at the age of 78 following a long-term illness, the English Premier League club announced on Sunday, with tributes describing him as a “hero and a gentleman.”

Nicknamed “The Cat” because of his agility, Bonetti was a mainstay of the west London side for close on 20 years throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

“Our former goalkeeper had been suffering from long-term illness,” Chelsea said in a statement. “All at Chelsea wish to send our heartfelt and deepest condolences to Peter’s family and friends.”

England goalkeeper Peter Bonetti, right, makes a save against Italy’s Ruggiero Rizzitelli in an Italy and England Legends match at the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali, Malta, on Nov. 1, 2007. Photo: AFP

Relatively short by modern standards for a goalkeeper at under 1.82m, Bonetti made 729 appearances for Chelsea and kept 208 clean sheets.

His Chelsea career started in 1960 and finished in 1979, with his two spells at Stamford Bridge separated by a 1975 stint in the North American Soccer League at the St Louis Stars.

It took until 2014 for Petr Cech to surpass Bonetti’s shutout record.

Only Bonetti’s former teammate Ron Harris has made more Chelsea appearances, with the defender playing in 795 games for the Blues.

“He [Bonetti] was about 5 feet, 10 inches [1.77m], ever so slim and acrobatic. He pulled off some unbelievable saves,” Harris told Sky Sports News on Sunday. “I’m not knocking any of the present-day ’keepers, but ask any Chelsea supporter who’s been around for some time and I bet they’d say the No. 1 ’keeper at Chelsea was Peter Bonetti.”

With Bonetti’s career overlapping those of Gordon Banks and Peter Shilton, he made just seven appearances for England.

Paying tribute on Twitter, Shilton said Bonetti was “a hero of mine, a tremendous player and a true gentleman.”

Bonetti was a member of England’s victorious 1966 World Cup squad, but such was Banks’ form he did not play during the tournament.

It was not until 2009 that Bonetti received a winners’ medal, the rules at the time meaning only the playing XI in the final were so honored.

However, his England career is destined to be remembered for one unfortunate match at the 1970 FIFA World Cup in Mexico.

With Banks having suffered a case of food poisoning, Bonetti was called up to the side beaten by West Germany in the quarter-finals.

Alf Ramsey’s team were 2-0 up, but lost 3-2 in extra-time, with Bonetti criticized for being at fault for the first two goals England conceded.

At his club, Bonetti helped Chelsea win the 1964-1965 League Cup, the 1969-1970 FA Cup — after the Blues beat bitter rivals Leeds United in a final that went to a replay — and the 1970-1971 European Cup Winners’ Cup.

One of the pioneers of specialist gloves for goalkeepers, Bonetti also had spells with Dundee United and Woking.

He later became a goalkeeping coach, working with both Chelsea and England, as well as with Kevin Keegan at Newcastle United, Manchester City and Fulham.