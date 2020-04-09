The June 14 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Tuesday joined a growing list of Formula One races postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with this season yet to get on the starting grid.
The race is the ninth to be affected by the coronavirus, with the March 15 season-opening Australian Grand Prix canceled along with next month’s showcase Monaco Grand Prix.
Commercial rights holder Liberty Media hopes to get the championship started in the European summer with a reduced and greatly rearranged schedule of between 15 and 18 races that could run into the new year.
Photo: Reuters
“At the moment it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome COVID-19. We will welcome you with open arms at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so,” Canadian Grand Prix CEO Francois Dumontier said.
The race is promoted by Octane Racing Group and organizers said that the decision to postpone, after regular discussions with city authorities and Formula One, was not taken lightly.
“We have heard the directives issued by public health officials and as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic are following the expert guidance provided by the authorities,” the organizers said.
Almost half of Canada’s COVID-19 cases are in Quebec Province, of which Montreal is the largest city.
Quebec Premier Francois Legault on Sunday said that he hoped to see the number of new cases peak in a number of weeks.
He also extended a shutdown of nonessential businesses for another three weeks to May 4.
Formula One chairman Chase Carey said that Formula One supported the “necessary decision to ensure the safety of fans and F1 community.”
“We always look forward to travelling to the incredible city of Montreal and while we will all have to wait a bit longer, we will put on a great show when we arrive later this year,” he added.
Organizers said that tickets would remain valid and spectators would be informed of their options when a new date was decided.
Canada is to have two drivers this season, with Nicholas Latifi a rookie at Williams, while Lance Stroll continues at Racing Point, a team owned by his father, Lawrence Stroll.
Formula One now has to try to reschedule races in Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Azerbaijan, the Netherlands and Spain, as well as Canada, with France, Austria and Britain looking likely to join the list.
The British Grand Prix has set a deadline of this month to decide whether it can go ahead.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker found himself in need of an assist to help the state fight the COVID-19 pandemic. He called on the New England Patriots. One of the team’s private airplanes on Thursday evening landed in Boston after returning from China carrying more than 1 million masks critical to healthcare providers fighting to control the spread of the coronavirus. Members of the Massachusetts National Guard met the airplane and offloaded the containers of masks onto waiting trucks for transport to warehouses for distribution. Baker secured the N95 masks from Chinese manufacturers, but had no way of getting them to the US. He
WAIT AND SEE: The estimated cost of postponement started at US$2 billion and has kept rising, but the IOC has yet to say whether it would help pay for the extra expenses Postponing the Tokyo Olympics to next year would make the event more costly for all parties, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) acknowledged on Thursday, although it offered few details on what the final bill might be. Four directors of the Olympic body held a conference call three days after Tokyo’s new dates were finalized, with the Games pushed back to July 23 to Aug. 8 next year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. While the new dates cleared up any uncertainty about the event’s future, there are still plenty of question marks as the committee begins to work with Tokyo organizers and the
MEDIA RUMORS? With no pay agreement secured and players’ representatives calling for more financial information ahead of talks, the sport had another week of bad press Rugby Australia chief executive Raelene Castle could be sacked in a matter of days, media reported yesterday, as the embattled governing body struggles to deal with a financial crisis compounded by a shutdown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Castle this week took a 50 percent pay cut and laid off 75 percent of Rugby Australia (RA) staff members, saying that the body would face losses of up to A$120 million (US$71.95 million) if no more rugby was played this year. With no pay agreement secured with the players and their representatives calling on RA to provide more financial information ahead of negotiations, the
OLYMPICS Delay pushes rower to retire British rowing gold medalist Tom Ransley on Friday announced his retirement after deciding that the postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games to next year was a step too far. The 34-year-old was part of the men’s eight who won gold in the 2016 Rio Olympics and also a bronze in the 2012 London Games. “I have used up everything I had and I know that to get myself in the necessary condition to compete for a seat in 2021 is a step too far,” he told the BBC. The years of early starts, of three training