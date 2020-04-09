Canadian Grand Prix to be rescheduled due to disease

Reuters





The June 14 Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal on Tuesday joined a growing list of Formula One races postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with this season yet to get on the starting grid.

The race is the ninth to be affected by the coronavirus, with the March 15 season-opening Australian Grand Prix canceled along with next month’s showcase Monaco Grand Prix.

Commercial rights holder Liberty Media hopes to get the championship started in the European summer with a reduced and greatly rearranged schedule of between 15 and 18 races that could run into the new year.

Ferrari’s Sebastien Vettel wins the Canadian Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve in Montreal on June 10, 2018. Photo: Reuters

“At the moment it is crucial that all of our energies be put together to overcome COVID-19. We will welcome you with open arms at Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve as soon as it is safe to do so,” Canadian Grand Prix CEO Francois Dumontier said.

The race is promoted by Octane Racing Group and organizers said that the decision to postpone, after regular discussions with city authorities and Formula One, was not taken lightly.

“We have heard the directives issued by public health officials and as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic are following the expert guidance provided by the authorities,” the organizers said.

Almost half of Canada’s COVID-19 cases are in Quebec Province, of which Montreal is the largest city.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault on Sunday said that he hoped to see the number of new cases peak in a number of weeks.

He also extended a shutdown of nonessential businesses for another three weeks to May 4.

Formula One chairman Chase Carey said that Formula One supported the “necessary decision to ensure the safety of fans and F1 community.”

“We always look forward to travelling to the incredible city of Montreal and while we will all have to wait a bit longer, we will put on a great show when we arrive later this year,” he added.

Organizers said that tickets would remain valid and spectators would be informed of their options when a new date was decided.

Canada is to have two drivers this season, with Nicholas Latifi a rookie at Williams, while Lance Stroll continues at Racing Point, a team owned by his father, Lawrence Stroll.

Formula One now has to try to reschedule races in Bahrain, Vietnam, China, Azerbaijan, the Netherlands and Spain, as well as Canada, with France, Austria and Britain looking likely to join the list.

The British Grand Prix has set a deadline of this month to decide whether it can go ahead.