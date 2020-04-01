Three-quarters of Rugby Australia’s staff were temporarily laid off yesterday amid huge financial losses from the sport’s coronavirus-enforced shutdown, while Lionel Messi confirmed on Monday that Barcelona’s players would take a 70 percent pay cut to ensure that the club’s other employees are paid.
The cuts to rugby staff were “the toughest decision in the game’s history,” governing body CEO Raelene Castle said. “Although extremely painful, they are necessary to ensure ... we are able to come out the other side of this global crisis, fully operational and ready to throw everything into the rebuild.”
The sport has been hit hard by the suspension of the Super Rugby season, said Castle, who is to take a 50 percent cut to her US$500,000-plus salary.
Photo: Reuters
A worst-case scenario, in which the entire season would be lost, would cost the governing body A$120 million (US$74.03 million) in revenue, Castle said.
Messi, in a lengthy message posted on Instagram, confirmed that Barcelona players would take a 70 percent pay cut and make contributions to ensure that the club’s other employees are paid in full during the state of emergency in Spain.
Other Spanish clubs are expected to follow suit in applying temporary pay cuts, as soccer’s hiatus due to the pandemic leaves a number of sides fighting for financial survival.
Atletico Madrid have said that the club would impose salary reductions on staff whose hours have been affected, while RCD Espanyol have also confirmed pay cuts, although for sports staff only.
“For our part, the time has come to announce that, as well as the reduction of 70 percent of our salary during the state of alarm, we will also make contributions, so the club’s employees can collect 100 percent of their salary while this situation lasts,” Messi wrote.
“We want to clarify that our desire has always been to apply a drop in salary because we fully understand that this is an exceptional situation and we are the first ones who have always helped the club when asked,” he added. “Many times we have even done it on our own initiative when we thought it necessary or important.”
The senior players were on board with taking pay cuts right from the start, Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu said later on Monday.
“From the first moment, I wanted it be something agreed and not imposed — even if I could do it by law — but we wanted to reach an agreement, because it’s best for Barca and shows their commitment,” Bartomeu told sports daily Mundo Deportivo.
“In the case of the football first team, the reduction will be more than 70 percent, as agreed with the club,” Barcelona said in a statement. “This additional contribution by the team, plus the contribution from the club itself, will guarantee 100 percent of the salaries of all non-sporting staff, who will be subjected to temporary redundancy this week.”
SCHEDULE CONFLICTS: While new dates have not been announced, somewhere around this year’s original dates would conflict with other major sports events next year The rescheduled Tokyo Olympics will require sacrifices and compromises by all involved, International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach said yesterday, before predicting the completion of “a beautiful jigsaw puzzle and wonderful Olympic Games.” “Our mission is to organize Games and make [the] dreams of athletes come true,” Bach said, adding that although the Olympics must be held before the end of summer next year, the as-yet-undecided dates would not necessarily be restricted to summer months. Japanese yesterday awoke to the deflating reality that the Olympics they had hoped to host in Tokyo this summer were now probably 16 months away. The IOC
From perfecting pizza dough to fermenting tea, rugby players in Europe have found various ways to pass their time during the lockdown forced on them by the COVID-19 pandemic. Australia international Scott Higginbotham, who plays for Bordeaux-Begles, has been busy in his kitchen during the confinement period, which started in France on March 17. “My wife and I take turns in going out, and doing a bit of exercise and a lot of cooking. Every meal is made from scratch,” Higginbotham told reporters last week. “I made my own pizza dough the other day, which was quite nice. I do love pizza,
While COVID-19 seeps daily into the consciousness of the White House, 1,900 kilometers away in Wichita, Kansas, a British tennis player is helping families who know poverty, but are yet to feel the full effects of the coronavirus. As Katie Swan waits for the Tour to resume — and for Wimbledon to decide whether or not to hold this year’s championships, scheduled to start on June 29 — she prepares part-time and turns the rest of her energies to helping disadvantaged people in her adopted city. The Bristol-born player has lived in Wichita for seven years with her mother, Nicki, her father,
BOARDROOM ACTION? Organizing committee head Yoshiro Mori said that some decisions could be made as early as this week when the executive board meets Tokyo Olympics organizers seem to be leaning away from starting the rescheduled Games in the spring of next year. The signs point toward the summer. Tokyo organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori suggested that there would be no major change from the plans they had for this year. “The Games are meant to be in summer, so we should be thinking of a time between June and September,” Japanese news agency Kyodo reported Mori saying on Saturday. International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach, after the postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced in Switzerland on Tuesday last week, left open the possibility