Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane on Sunday said that he could leave the English Premier League club if the team does not progress in the right direction as he wants to win trophies “sooner rather than later.”
Kane has scored 181 goals for Spurs in all competitions — averaging 30 goals a season since his breakthrough into the starting lineup in 2014 — but he is yet to win a trophy with the London club.
The England striker signed a six-year contract extension in 2018 that would keep him at Spurs until 2024, but said in an Instagram interview with Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp that he could not guarantee he would stay if Spurs were not successful.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I’ll always love Spurs, but it’s one of them things. I’ve always said if I don’t feel like we’re progressing as a team or going in the right direction, I’m not someone to stay there just for the sake of it,” Kane said. “I’m an ambitious player, I want to improve and become better. I want to become a top, top player, so it all depends on what happens as a team and how we progress as a team.”
“So, it’s not a definite: ‘I’m going to stay there forever,’ but it’s not a no either,” he said.
The closest Kane has come to winning a trophy was in the League Cup final in 2014-2015 and the UEFA Champions League final last season, with Spurs losing to Chelsea and Liverpool respectively.
“We’ve been saying that [Spurs can win trophies with this team] for a couple of years now,” Kane said. “We have a fantastic team, but for one reason or another we haven’t been able to get those trophies.”
“It’s a hard thing to take as a player, as a person... I want to win in everything I do. When we come close and don’t quite get there, it’s hard to take and it starts to build up,” he said. “Of course I want to win trophies, I want to be doing it sooner rather than later.”
Spurs, who have been knocked out of all the cup competitions this season, are eighth in the Premier League — seven points behind fourth-placed Chelsea and the Champions League qualifying spots.
Kane has been recovering from a hamstring injury that required surgery and was expected to return next month before the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the season until at least April 30.
Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer is buying the Forum for US$400 million, ending the billionaire’s legal fight with Madison Square Garden Co (MSG) and clearing the way to build a new arena for his NBA team down the street in Inglewood, California. Ballmer on Tuesday announced his cash purchase of the venerated arena. Ballmer, a former Microsoft executive, and Clippers vice chairman Dennis Wong are making the transaction through CAPSS LLC, a newly formed entity that would continue to operate the Forum as a live music venue. “This is an unprecedented time, but we believe in our collective future,” Ballmer said.
EXPENDITURE: Tokyo Games organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto said that ‘additional expenses are going to be quite massive’ to reschedule the Olympics The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is working with sports bodies to arrange a July-to-August window next year for the postponed Tokyo Olympics and hopes to confirm the schedule within a month, Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun reported yesterday. John Coates, head of the IOC’s coordination commission for the Tokyo Olympics, told the newspaper that the Games would have to be held between the tennis Grand Slams of Wimbledon, scheduled to end in mid-July, and the US Open, which starts in late August. “We want to more or less finalize the dates in four weeks’ time,” the newspaper quoted Coates as saying. Coates, who is also
PROUD, BUT BOWING OUT: The Dallas center missed all of 2018 due to Guillain-Barre syndrome, but Travis Frederick returned to be a standout again last season Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl center Travis Frederick on Monday stunningly announced his retirement. Frederick, who turned 29 on Wednesday last week, was a Pro Bowl selection in five of his six NFL seasons. Frederick revealed his retirement in a lengthy letter, beginning it by writing: “After much consideration, discussion, and reflection, I have decided to retire from football. This was not an easy decision.” Frederick cited his bout with autoimmune disease Guillain-Barre syndrome as a factor. He missed the 2018 season due to the illness in which the body’s immune system attacks the nervous system, but he returned to be a standout again last
When two Spanish soccer players took to the controls of FIFA 20 after the COVID-19 pandemic saw their La Liga match canceled, a stadium-sized virtual audience watched online. The huge digital crowd last week is part of a spectacular boom for the digital gaming industry, as record numbers flock to online servers for distraction, entertainment and friendship with the “real world” seemingly falling apart. Real Betis Balompie striker Borja Iglesias kicked the winning goal using his own digital likeness in the 6-5 battle against Sevilla, which was broadcast on popular video game streaming platform Twitch. It took place at the same time the