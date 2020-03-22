Tom Brady looking to extend legacy

MORE SAY: The NFL great wants to be included in decisions about the team roster as well as calling plays at his new team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, ESPN reported

Reuters





While Florida is a retirement destination for some, for Tom Brady it is the site of his career’s next act and a place where he could further cement his legacy as the NFL’s best-ever quarterback.

The 42-year-old on Friday made it official that he would leave the New England Patriots — where he spent 20 seasons and won six Super Bowls — to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a reported one year, US$30 million contract.

While the decision to go to the Buccaneers, who have not made the playoffs in more than a decade, was initially a head scratcher, the move gives Brady an excellent opportunity to chase more history before retiring.

Then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures during a preseason game in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on Aug. 6 , 2018. Photo: AP

Last season in New England he was frustrated with the receivers available to him, but he will have plenty of targets with his new squad, chiefly Chris Godwin and Mike Evans, who both topped 1,000 yards receiving last season.

The team also have a solid offensive line, a stout defense and a veteran coach in Bruce Arians.

Brady will also reportedly have an unprecedented level of control over the team.

He wants to be included in decisions about the roster as well as play calling, according to ESPN, which would give him an even greater share of the glory if he can turn the Buccaneers, who went 7-9 last year, into a contender.

The Buccaneers are certainly getting a big upgrade at the quarterback position.

Brady has won more games (249) than Buccaneers’ QBs have in the past 30 seasons (210).

Achieving the ultimate goal of winning a championship with his new team would be historic.

While other greats have tried, only one quarterback, Peyton Manning, has won Super Bowls with two different teams.

Hall of Fame signal callers Joe Montana and Brett Favre both attempted the feat in the twilight of their careers, but fell short.

If Brady leads the Buccaneers to next year’s Super Bowl, the team will have home field advantage.

The Super Bowl is held at a predetermined location each year and next season’s championship game is to be held at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium.

No team have ever won the Super Bowl at their home stadium, so Brady could achieve another first.

The Buccaneers also make sense on a personal level.

Although originally from Northern California, Brady lives with his wife, Gisele Bundchen, and their children in Connecticut, which is a two hour flight from Tampa Bay.

That is a much less taxing commute then the arduous cross country trips he would have endured as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers or Las Vegas Raiders, two of the teams that were said to have shown interest.

And with his new contract he will make more in a single season than he ever has in his storied career before he retires — perhaps in Florida.