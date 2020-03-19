World Rugby Player of the Year Pieter-Steph du Toit came close to having a leg amputated after a freak Super Rugby injury, medical staff at his Cape Town club told reporters on Tuesday.
The World Cup-winning Springboks and Stormers loose forward limped off with what initially seemed a minor leg injury in a match against the Blues last month.
However, the blow to his leg soon turned into a medical emergency, a Stormers medical staff member told reporters on condition of anonymity.
“Pieter-Steph suffered a hematoma, which is a solid swelling of clotted blood within the tissue and is a very rare occurrence,” the source said. “It quickly transformed into an acute compartment syndrome, a condition that occurs when pressure within the muscles soars to dangerous levels.”
“This pressure may decrease blood flow, preventing nourishment and oxygen from reaching nerve and muscle cells,” they said.
“If the medical staff do not quickly realize the seriousness of the injury, the patient loses blood supply to the leg and it may have to be amputated,” they added.
Du Toit was rushed to a hospital, where he had an operation the same day. The two-time South African Rugby Player of the Year is expected to play again in about three months.
A South African radio station quoted Stormers coach John Dobson as hailing club doctor Jason Suter for his swift action.
“The doctor deserves huge credit for his quick and accurate assessment of the injury sustained by Pieter-Steph,” Dobson said. “Without his timely intervention, I think Pieter-Steph could have lost his leg — almost half the reported cases of acute compartment syndrome have resulted in amputations.”
An injury curse has struck the Stormers this season, with Du Toit joining fellow Springboks Herschel Jantjies, Steven Kitshoff, Bongi Mbonambi and Siya Kolisi on the casualty list.
Loose forward Kolisi (knee) and hooker Mbonambi (hamstring) were sidelined during the opening-round triumph over the Hurricanes.
Scrumhalf Jantjies fractured a leg between the knee and ankle, while prop Kitshoff tore a rib muscle during a loss to the Coastal Sharks on Saturday last week.
Super Rugby, which involves clubs from Argentina, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa, was suspended after round seven last weekend because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Andy Marinos, the chief executive of competition organizer SANZAAR, has said that if matches cannot resume within five weeks, the season could be canceled.
A possible solution would be for Australia (including Japan’s Sunwolves), New Zealand and South Africa (including Argentina’s Jaguares) to stage local derbies.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players on Wednesday celebrated with supporters gathered outside the ground after Neymar set them on their way to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors, taking them through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate. PSG needed to overturn a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Germany, but Neymar’s 28th-minute header put them ahead on the night in the second leg amid a surreal atmosphere, as banned supporters congregated outside the Parc des Princes instead. Juan Bernat then deflected in a Pablo Sarabia assist to make it 2-0 and PSG
The Taiwan Celts Gaelic football club celebrated its 25th anniversary yesterday with the Derek Brady Memorial Cup tournament in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District. More than 100 people participated in men’s and ladies’ tournaments in light rain on St Patrick’s Day. The club was started by a group of Irish university graduates in 1995 based on “a sense of adventure in their new home and a sense of pride in the culture of the one left behind,” the club said. It was the first Gaelic football club in Asia, starting with pick-up games at parks in Taipei before reaching out to other expat
The suspension of soccer matches in England, Scotland and Wales until at least April 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Friday along with the other four major European leagues and an Olympic qualification tournament in Mexico, while FIFA recommended that all international matches this month and next month be postponed. Taiwan’s World Cup qualifying matches are affected. There have been 798 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK, with 10 deaths announced, but health officials fear there could be many more thousands infected. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are among the Premier League players to have
MIXED FORTUNES: Fellow Taiwanese Chou Tien-chen admitted that he had been below his best after losing the men’s singles final to world No. 7 Viktor Axelsen Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying on Sunday clinched her third women’s singles title at the Yonex All England Open Badminton Championships in Birmingham. The world No. 2 triumphed over top seed, world No. 1 and defending champion Chen Yufei of China 21-19, 21-15 in a final that lasted 44 minutes. The win secured the 25-year-old Kaoshiung native her third title at the event, making her the first Taiwanese to claim the treble. Tai won the tournament in 2017 and 2018, before losing to Chen in the final last year. Tai fell to a 2-6 deficit before scoring four straight points to level the first game. Known for