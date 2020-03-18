Lack of symptoms is the ‘scariest’ thing: Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell, the Utah Jazz player who tested positive for COVID-19, says the “scariest” part of his diagnosis is that he has no symptoms.

“I’m asymptomatic — I could walk down the street if it wasn’t public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn’t know it,” Mitchell told Good Morning America on Monday. “I think that’s the scariest part about this virus, is that you may seem fine, be fine, and you never know who you may be talking to, who they’re going home to.”

The 23-year-old said that he felt like he “could play in a seven-game series tomorrow.”

Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz, left, shoots past Rondae Hollis-Jefferson of the Toronto Raptors in their NBA game in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Monday last week. Photo: Russell Isabella-USA Today

He said the worst part of the illness was being tested.

“It was a swab down my throat. It was about 15 seconds of probably the most discomfort I ever had. I ended up crying,” he said. “Tears came out of my eyes when they started going up in this area. It was definitely unique, but I’m glad I was able to get it.”

Mitchell’s teammate, Rudy Gobert, was the first NBA player to be diagnosed, which led to the suspension of the season.

Gobert has been heavily criticized for touching microphones and recording devices shortly before being diagnosed with the illness.

He has since apologized and Mitchell admitted that he had initially been angry with Gobert.

“It took a while for me to kind of cool off, and I read what he said and I heard what he said, so I’m glad he’s doing OK,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell said he had been playing video games and watching replays of games to pass the time. He is also working on a project to help underprivileged children in Salt Lake City, Utah, gain access to meals.

“For parents who may not have the money — being able to not send their kids off to school to get food, I think is a scary feeling for them, and I want to be able to make sure that they’re set and they understand that guys like myself and whoever may have their back,” Mitchell said.