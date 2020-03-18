Juventus defender Daniele Rugani, the first Italian top-flight soccer player diagnosed with COVID-19, on Monday said that he was “doing well” and hoped his case “served to sensitize everyone” to the illness.
“I’m fine, I reassure everyone. I’ve always been quite well, I haven’t had any serious symptoms. I consider myself lucky,” Rugani told Juventus TV.
The 25-year-old Italy international was diagnosed on Wednesday last week, with the Turin club saying that he was asymptomatic.
Photo: AP
Since then a total of 11 Serie A players have being diagnosed with the illness.
“There was a huge media explosion right away. A lot of people wrote to me and I thank them,” said Rugani, who was self-isolating in a room at the team’s J-Hotel, beside the Italian champions’ training center. “I hope it served to raise awareness, especially those who had not understood the seriousness of this problem.”
“I’m going to get over it, we’re going to get by and I hope we’ll all come out even stronger,” he said. “The quarantine is tough, even more so because you are alone, so I can’t wait to embrace all my loved ones.”
In Spain, La Liga side Valencia said more than a third of their playing and backroom staff have tested positive for COVID-19, but that all the cases were asymptomatic.
The club had reported five cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, with Argentina’s Ezequiel Garay and France’s Eliaquim Mangala both confirming they were among those who had contracted the coronavirus.
“Several further tests for the COVID-19 coronavirus amongst Valencia coaching staff and players have come back positive,” the club said in a statement.
Valencia traveled to Milan, Italy, last month for a UEFA Champions League match against Atalanta BC played at a packed San Siro.
“Despite the strict measures adopted by the club after the Champions League game ... these latest results show the exposure inherent in such matches has caused a positive test rate of about 35 percent,” the statement said. “All cases are asymptomatic and those involved are currently isolated at home, receiving medical assessment and carrying out their scheduled training plan.”
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) players on Wednesday celebrated with supporters gathered outside the ground after Neymar set them on their way to a 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors, taking them through to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals 3-2 on aggregate. PSG needed to overturn a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of their last-16 tie in Germany, but Neymar’s 28th-minute header put them ahead on the night in the second leg amid a surreal atmosphere, as banned supporters congregated outside the Parc des Princes instead. Juan Bernat then deflected in a Pablo Sarabia assist to make it 2-0 and PSG
The Taiwan Celts Gaelic football club celebrated its 25th anniversary yesterday with the Derek Brady Memorial Cup tournament in New Taipei City’s Yonghe District. More than 100 people participated in men’s and ladies’ tournaments in light rain on St Patrick’s Day. The club was started by a group of Irish university graduates in 1995 based on “a sense of adventure in their new home and a sense of pride in the culture of the one left behind,” the club said. It was the first Gaelic football club in Asia, starting with pick-up games at parks in Taipei before reaching out to other expat
Coronavirus fears and a local outbreak of COVID-19 are forcing authorities to take unprecedented measures at today’s Olympic flame-lighting ceremony for the Tokyo Summer Games. After dozens of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the broader western Peloponnese, the Greek Olympic Committee on Monday said that the ceremony would be held without spectators. Only 100 accredited guests from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo organizing committee, compared with 700 originally, would be allowed to attend today’s event in Olympia, where the ancient Games were held. A dress rehearsal scheduled for yesterday was also to be closed to the public. The Greek committee had
The suspension of soccer matches in England, Scotland and Wales until at least April 3 due to the COVID-19 pandemic was announced on Friday along with the other four major European leagues and an Olympic qualification tournament in Mexico, while FIFA recommended that all international matches this month and next month be postponed. Taiwan’s World Cup qualifying matches are affected. There have been 798 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the UK, with 10 deaths announced, but health officials fear there could be many more thousands infected. Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi are among the Premier League players to have