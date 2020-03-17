More money, more jobs, and more for retirement.
Those are the kind of things negotiated in most union contracts, and the union that represents NFL players got them in the new deal that ties the NFL and its players together for the next decade.
But more work, too? Who would negotiate that?
That is what a lot of NFL players must be wondering after a vote to approve the new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) barely squeaked past members.
The vote released on Sunday revealed a deep schism among players when it came to the centerpiece of the agreement — a 17th regular-season game in exchange for owners throwing a few more financial crumbs their way.
There is no such schism among NFL owners.
They are popping champagne corks after getting players to sign off on a deal that guarantees their golden goose remains golden for at least another 10 years.
What is not to like about getting more regular-season games — and more playoff games (though owners can impose that unilaterally) — for the upcoming TV deals that would make their billion-dollar franchises even more valuable than before?
“We are pleased that the players have voted to ratify the proposed new CBA, which will provide substantial benefits to all current and retired players, increase jobs, ensure continued progress on player safety, and give our fans more and better football,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said.
Not so pleased are some of the NFL’s elite players, who already have big salaries and were not looking for more work. They will be risking their bodies at least one more Sunday a year when the league goes to an expanded scheduled as soon as next year.
“It seems like player safety has a price tag,” 49ers cornerback Richard Sherman said at the Super Bowl. “You know, player safety up to the point of, hey, 17 games makes us this much money. So they really don’t care how safe we are.”
Not safer than before, that is for sure. A 17th game not only increases the chance of injury to players, but adds wear and tear to bodies that struggle to make it through the season intact as it is.
Yes, players do get fewer practices in pads and one less exhibition game as part of the trade off. There are more jobs — and more money — for those who stay healthy and productive.
Retirees make out better, too, with larger pensions and more players included in the pension pool.
However, this was a deal that did not need to be made, at least right now. There is still another year left on the current deal and plenty of time to twist the arms of owners — even with the implicit warning from on top that this was the best they could do — and to make it for 10 years?
Did the players not learn anything from the current contract that began when some were still at school?
It means at least another decade without guaranteed deals for most players. Another decade with cheap rookie deals that for many will be the only contract they ever get.
“Can’t believe we agreed to that lol,” Indianapolis Colts tight end Eric Ebron tweeted. “We can only play this game for so long and y’all didn’t want everything we could get out of it? ... 2030 y’all do better.”
Players did not agree to it by much. The final vote was 1,019 to 959, while about 500 eligible players did not even bother to vote.
Hardly an overwhelming mandate, but for many players the promise of more money was too much to resist.
Owners knew what they were doing when they dangled just enough sweeteners in front of players, knowing many are more concerned with what they might make today than what would happen to them over the next 10 years.
Then again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, maybe they figured that even if new contracts are not guaranteed, nothing else in life is, either.
“I think the coronavirus probably got into some peoples’ minds, definitely,” Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr said. “I had already voted, but I wouldn’t have changed my mind. I can see, though, how it could have caused some guys to change from a ‘no’ to a ‘yes’ [for financial stability].”
The NFL is to soon begin negotiating new TV and digital deals, and more billions to add to league coffers. Players get a percentage of that, so they had an incentive to make a deal for the common good. The other incentive is that the average NFL career lasts only a few years, so they might as well grab everything they can right now.
The players did just that in a deal they rushed into making and the NFL owners win once again.
