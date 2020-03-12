Real Sociedad on Tuesday climbed to fourth in La Liga with a 2-1 win at Sociedad Deportiva Eibar — the first Spanish match played without fans as part of measures to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Following a decision by the Spanish National Sports Council earlier in the day, La Liga said that the next two rounds of fixtures would be played in empty stadiums, starting with Tuesday’s Basque derby.
The match had originally been scheduled to take place last month, but was postponed because of poor air quality in the region following fires at a landfill.
Photo: EPA-EFE / La Liga
Played in near silence apart from the sounds of the players and staff shouting, Mikel Oyarzabal fired home his eighth goal of the campaign from the penalty spot after 16 minutes to put Real Sociedad ahead.
Fabian Orellana had a chance to level with a penalty at the other end after Igor Zubeldia handled in his own area, but Alex Remiro kept out his effort.
Willian Jose added the second goal after 75 minutes following good work by winger Portu to seal the visitors’ victory and take Real Sociedad above Getafe and Atletico Madrid, with 46 points from 27 games.
Eibar, 16th and two points clear of the relegation zone, were hampered by their lack of fans and only managed a late consolation when Joseba Zaldua handled in the area and Charles slammed in the game’s third penalty.
England could yet steal the Six Nations rugby crown from France after seeing off Wales 33-30 at Twickenham on Saturday. England have rebounded from their drubbing in Paris on the opening day to beat Scotland, Ireland and Wales and earn a first Triple Crown in four years, but their chase of unbeaten France goes into limbo because COVID-19 caused their last-round match against Italy in Rome next weekend to be postponed. England have done what they can to have France feeling their breath down their necks and a little extra anxious not to slip up against Scotland, who they were to play