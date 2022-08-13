GO! ENGLISH 英語趴趴夠

English for Daily Life: Daily Routines 日常英語X國中會考【日常生活情境】

編審： 致理科大講座教授 陳超明 / 編寫： 英語教師 林映均





Here are the house rules of the Lin family.

以下為林家的家規。

The Lin Family’s House Rules

1. Ask first if you want to take something that doesn’t belong to you.

2. Think twice before you do everything.

3. Brush your teeth and take a shower before you go to bed.

4. Do not shout when Dad and Mom are talking on the phone.

5. Be home by 9 p.m. and always tell Mom where you are going.

----------

必備單字

1. belong v.屬於（國中基本1200字）

2. rule v.規則（國中基本1200字）

實用字詞

1. take a shower 「淋浴式」的洗澡；take a bath為「泡澡」

2. belong to someone 屬於某人

3. twice 兩次，think twice為「三思、多加思考」

----------

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Ask first／if you／want to／take something／that doesn’t／belong to you.

先詢問／若你／想要／拿東西／但卻不／屬於你。

斷句練習：

Brush your teeth and take a shower before you go to bed.

解答：

Brush your teeth／and／take a shower／before you／go to bed.

刷牙和洗澡／在你…之前／睡覺。

考題練習：

TOEIC Bridge測驗 X 國中會考題型

1. Who should follow the rules?

(A) Kids

(B) Parents

(C) Students

2. Which of the following is NOT on the list?

(A) What to do before going to bed.

(B) What to do before taking something that doesn’t belong to you.

(C) What to do before going to school.

3. When should Tom be home if he wants to go to the movies tonight?

(A) Before 9 in the morning.

(B) Before 8 in the morning.

(C) Before 9 in the evening.

文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw