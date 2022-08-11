SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

K-drama ‘Extraordinary Attorney’ causes sensation (2/3) 《非常律師》成年度劇王（二）

A: I heard that the first episode of “Extraordinary Attorney Woo” achieved only 0.9 percent audience viewership.

B: But by the 9th episode the audience share had reached 15.8 percent to become the most-viewed drama of the year.

A: In addition to the gripping story, because the lawyer is a fan of whales, the drama features lots of whale animation.

A humpback whale breaches the surface of waters off the coast of Massachusetts, US. 一頭「大翅?」在美國麻薩諸塞州外海躍出水面。 照片：歐新社

B: The scenes with the whale animation are really adorable.

A: 聽說《非常律師》第一集，收視率只有0.9％。

B: 而到了第九集，收視率飆升到15.8％成為年度劇王。

A: 除了精彩的劇情，因為女主角是鯨魚迷，還有許多鯨魚的動畫特效。

B: 那些動畫鯨魚好可愛。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）