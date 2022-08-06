GO! ENGLISH 英語趴趴夠

English for Daily Life: Travel 日常英語X國中會考【旅遊情境】

編 審: 致理科技大學講座教授 陳超明 / 編 寫: 英語教師 林映均





Ross, Debbie and Bob are talking about their summer vacation plans.

羅斯、黛比和鮑勃正在談論他們的暑假計畫。

Ross: Debbie, have you got any plans for August?

We really want to go on a round-island scooter trip,

it will probably take one to two weeks. Would you like to join us?

Debbie: Sounds great, but I have a meeting on Aug. 5,

a welcome party on Aug. 10, and a summer camp from Aug. 28 to 30.

Bob: Wow! You’ve got a lot on your plate.

Alright! We can work around your schedule for a 10-day trip.

必備單字

1. plan n.

計畫（國中基本1200字）

2. sound v.

聽起來（國中基本1200字）

實用字詞

1. round-island

環島

2. scooter

機車

3. probably

大概、或許

4. work around sb’s schedule

配合某人的行程

閱讀技巧：

將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

We really／want to go／on a round-island ／scooter trip,／it will probably take／one to two weeks.

我們真的／很想去／一趟環島／機車旅行，／會花上大概／一至兩週。

斷句練習

We can work around your schedule for a 10-day trip.

解答:

We can／work around／your schedule／for a 10-day trip.

我們可以／配合／你的行程／去一趟十天的旅行。

考題練習：

TOEIC Bridge測驗 X 國中會考題型

1. What does “You’ve got a lot on your plate” mean?

(A) You are really busy

(B) You eat too much

(C) You have a lot of ideas

2. When might they start their trip?

(A) Aug. 1

(B) Aug. 13

(C) Aug. 25

3. Which is true?

(A) Debbie is too busy to join the trip

(B) Bob has already planned for other things in August

(C) Debbie has no plans from Aug. 6 to 9

解答:

1. (A) 2. (B) 3. (C)

文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw