British fiction writer J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise has become a global phenomenon, but Quidditch, the real-life sport inspired by the airborne game played by wizards in the series, is now ditching its whimsical name.
Quidditch, the fictional sport invented by Rowling in the series, was adapted by Harry Potter fans and made into a real-life sport. The sport is now played in 40 countries among nearly 600 teams. However, the International Quidditch Association (IQA) said it was joining US Quidditch (USQ) and Major League Quidditch (MLQ) in adopting the new name after the two bodies had previously announced their decision to make the change: “Quidditch” will henceforth be known as “Quadball.” The decision is meant to distance themselves from Rowling’s views on transgender issues.
IQA had previously proposed a name change due to the fact that Rowling has increasingly come under scrutiny for her “anti-trans” positions. In the books, Quidditch is a sport that welcomes all players, regardless of gender or sex. Maintaining the same rule in the real world, the sport promotes equality and inclusivity. The new name “Quadball” allows people who are not familiar with the books to know that it is actually a ball game. (Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
由英國作家JK羅琳所寫下的《哈利波特》是全球最熱賣的文學作品，不過在故事中的巫師們最熱衷的「魁地奇」運動現在卻要改名了？
魁地奇原本是在《哈利波特》系列作品中虛構的運動，這個運動不僅在巫師世界大受歡迎，更有書迷受此啟發、在真實的世界發展出同名的運動，據悉現在在全球四十個國家共有近六百支球隊。不過舉辦魁地奇比賽的國際魁地奇協會（IQA）日前宣布要跟隨美國魁地奇協會（USQ）與當地魁地奇大聯盟（MLQ）的步伐，要求將這項運動改名為「魁地球」，並且透過這個動作向JK羅琳劃清界線。
其實IQA早前便曾經提出改名規劃，最主要的原因便是針對JK羅琳過去針對跨性別人士的一連串失言而來。其實魁地奇在書中就是不分性別、男女都能夠同場競技的運動，在真實世界的魁地奇不僅保留這條規則，更是鼓勵包容各種不同背景的人都能夠自在參與。而「魁地球」這個新的名字也呼應著比賽是球類項目的競技，讓不認識這項運動的人更能快速了解。
Taiwan named 3rd best place to live for expats (2/3) 全球外派人士最愛台灣第3名（二） A: Aside from Mexico in the top spot, which other locations are rated highly by expats? B: Indonesia took second place, while Taiwan came in third. Thailand, Vietnam and Singapore also made it into the top 10. A: Why did Taiwan make it onto the list? B: Expats lauded Taiwan for the affordability of its health care, a feeling of safety and for its financial stability. A: 除了第一名的墨西哥，外派人士最愛的地點還有哪些？ B: 第二名是印尼、第三名是台灣，泰國、越南、新加坡也都在前十名。 A: 台灣又是為什麼上榜？ B: 台灣是以醫療服務的可負擔性、安全感、財務穩定而榜上有名。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
A: Which countries are expats least impressed with? B: They are most dissatisfied with Kuwait, New Zealand and Hong Kong. A: New Zealand? This is a little surprising. B: Respondents to the survey ranked New Zealand the second lowest due to rising inflation in the country. A: 外派人士最不愛的地點有哪些？ B: 他們最不滿意的地點則是科威特、紐西蘭、香港。 A: 紐西蘭？這倒是令我有些意外。 B: 根據這份調查，紐西蘭是因為通貨膨脹跌至倒數第二。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
日前英國首相強生宣布辭去首相職務，並暫代至新任首相選出，強生在上周三（7/20）最後一次以首相身分在國會進行告別演說，下台前還用西班牙文向眾人道別「再見了，寶貝（Hasta la vista, baby）」，不改他一向不按牌理出牌的個性。除了用goodbye來道別，英文還有哪些說法呢？本次就讓我們來學用有趣的方式說再見吧！ Don’t get run over A: Hey, Lisa, I gotta run. I love you. （嘿，莉莎，我得離開了。我愛妳。） B: Ok, sweetie, don’t get run over. See you tomorrow. （好的，親愛的，掰掰。明天見。） This is for people who do not like to overdo the mush factor. It is a subtle way to imply that “I want you to be safe, but I am not going to do the whole conventional, take care drama with you!” Use it with people you are pally with, not just anybody. （有些人不想要說太感傷的話，就會用這樣委婉的方式來表達「我希望你可以好好的，但是我不想要用一般那種俗套的說法！」句子適用在親密的朋友身上，而非任何人。） get run over「被車輾過」是一句常見的口語詞彙，get在英文中是使役動詞的用法，也經常出現在多益測驗中。用法是sb get sb/sth to do sth或是sb/sth get sth done，前者是主動態，使某人去做某件事，這裡要用to加上原型動詞。而被動態則是get加上被做的事情，再用過去分詞（p.p.），指的是某件事情被完成。 I’m trying to get this article finished by Thursday. （我正在努力趕這篇文章，好在星期四完成。） I can’t get my