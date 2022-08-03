Quidditch rebrands as ‘quadball’ to distance from J.K. Rowling 對羅琳言論超不滿！《哈利波特》魁地奇決定改名了

British fiction writer J.K. Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise has become a global phenomenon, but Quidditch, the real-life sport inspired by the airborne game played by wizards in the series, is now ditching its whimsical name.

Quidditch, the fictional sport invented by Rowling in the series, was adapted by Harry Potter fans and made into a real-life sport. The sport is now played in 40 countries among nearly 600 teams. However, the International Quidditch Association (IQA) said it was joining US Quidditch (USQ) and Major League Quidditch (MLQ) in adopting the new name after the two bodies had previously announced their decision to make the change: “Quidditch” will henceforth be known as “Quadball.” The decision is meant to distance themselves from Rowling’s views on transgender issues.

IQA had previously proposed a name change due to the fact that Rowling has increasingly come under scrutiny for her “anti-trans” positions. In the books, Quidditch is a sport that welcomes all players, regardless of gender or sex. Maintaining the same rule in the real world, the sport promotes equality and inclusivity. The new name “Quadball” allows people who are not familiar with the books to know that it is actually a ball game. (Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

Sadly, players can’t fly in the real world. Instead, they simply hold a stick between their legs. 儘管在真實世界的掃把並不能夠飛上天，不過在比賽中球員仍會在兩腿間夾著長棍上場！ Photo: Reuters 照片：路透

由英國作家JK羅琳所寫下的《哈利波特》是全球最熱賣的文學作品，不過在故事中的巫師們最熱衷的「魁地奇」運動現在卻要改名了？

魁地奇原本是在《哈利波特》系列作品中虛構的運動，這個運動不僅在巫師世界大受歡迎，更有書迷受此啟發、在真實的世界發展出同名的運動，據悉現在在全球四十個國家共有近六百支球隊。不過舉辦魁地奇比賽的國際魁地奇協會（IQA）日前宣布要跟隨美國魁地奇協會（USQ）與當地魁地奇大聯盟（MLQ）的步伐，要求將這項運動改名為「魁地球」，並且透過這個動作向JK羅琳劃清界線。

其實IQA早前便曾經提出改名規劃，最主要的原因便是針對JK羅琳過去針對跨性別人士的一連串失言而來。其實魁地奇在書中就是不分性別、男女都能夠同場競技的運動，在真實世界的魁地奇不僅保留這條規則，更是鼓勵包容各種不同背景的人都能夠自在參與。而「魁地球」這個新的名字也呼應著比賽是球類項目的競技，讓不認識這項運動的人更能快速了解。

（自由時報）