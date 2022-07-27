Japan’s ‘Ice Prince’ retires from competitive figure skating 「滑冰王子」羽生結弦轉職業 會繼續挑戰4A

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, known as the “Ice Prince,” announced his decision to go professional at a news conference on July 19 in Tokyo. He said he would step away from competitive figure skating and no longer represent Japan in future competitions. However, he would continue his quest to land the quadruple axel and to reach new heights in skating in due course, Hanyu said.

Hanyu first won a gold medal in the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, then clinched another gold medal at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. He became the first male skater to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals in 66 years. Even though Hanyu failed to pocket another medal and finished fourth at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, he was the first skater to be ratified by the International Skating Union for his attempt at a quadruple axel jump at the Games.

In addition to winning numerous medals for figure skating, Hanyu was presented with the People’s Honor Award by the late Japanese prime minister Abe Shinzo four years ago. He is not only the youngest individual recipient, but also the first figure skater to be given the honor.

At a news conference, Yuzuru Hanyu said he would no longer participate in competitions, and would embark on a new journey as a professional ice skater. 羽生結弦召開記者會，表明不再參加各項國際競賽，將以「職業運動員」身分展開下階段滑冰生涯。 Photo: EPA-EFE 照片：歐新社

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

日本「滑冰王子」羽生結弦，十九日在東京召開的記者會上，正式宣布自己將轉為職業選手。他將從第一線的競技選手身份引退，不再代表日本參加今後的任何一場比賽，但仍會繼續挑戰自己尚未完全成功的4A半，未來也將繼續在滑冰的道路上努力。

羽生結弦先是於二○一四年索契冬奧贏得男子花式滑冰金牌，又在二○一八年平昌冬奧上再次奪金，成為時隔六十六年後，首位獲得冬季奧運二連霸的選手。雖然在二○二二年北京冬奧挑戰三連霸未果，最終僅取得第四名成績，無緣獎牌，但他在本次奧運被國際滑冰總會（ISU）認證，為史上第一位跳出4A艾克索四周半跳的人。

除了在花式滑冰項目上獲獎無數，羽生結弦更在四年前，從已故的日本前首相安倍晉三手中接下國民榮譽獎，不但成為該獎目前歷年最年輕的獲獎者，也是滑冰界的第一人。

（自由時報）