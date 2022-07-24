IN THE NEWS 時事英語

The fight against spam mail, phishing 垃圾簡訊封鎖不完！小心被網路釣魚phishing

這幾天垃圾簡訊大轟炸，許多人的手機都收到不明來源的簡訊，像是「有急事找你，請加我Line」。

不只是簡訊，也有人收到「XX郵政或快遞有包裹無法寄出，請確認住址」等垃圾電子郵件，本次就讓我們來學垃圾訊息、釣魚信等英文吧！

spam mail、phishing

spam是垃圾訊息，spam mail、junk mail都解釋為「垃圾信件」，兩者可互換使用。英文spam的來源是一種午餐肉的牌子，由於午餐肉在西方是日用的快餐垃圾食物，因此衍伸為「垃圾信件」的意思。

許多人的信箱經常塞滿垃圾信件和詐騙信件（scam mail），造成生活不便和困擾，尤其有些垃圾信件會夾帶病毒造成電腦當機，甚至不少網路釣魚（phishing）信件的連結或軟體會竊取個資及銀行密碼資訊，要特別小心注意。

phishing (n)是「網路釣魚」的意思，這個單字的發音呼應了它的字義，因為與其發音一樣的fishing就是「釣魚」。

The links included in phishing e-mails may contain malware or spyware.

（釣魚信件中的連結可能會有惡意軟體。）

scam (v/n)「詐騙」可當動詞或名詞，scammer (n)則是「騙徒、詐騙的人」。在旅行途中遇到的詐騙就稱為travel scams「旅行詐騙」；而許多人經常接到過的「電話詐騙」則是phone scam。

An increasing number of people have fallen victim to phone scams.

（越來越多人成為電話詐騙的受害者。）

隨著科技媒體的複雜化，垃圾信件和詐騙信件也有更多不同的形式，使民眾不堪其擾，來看看「www.getsafeonline.org/」網站中的建議，學習如何避免網路詐騙。

1.勿轉寄可疑郵件

Do not open or forward e-mails which you suspect as being scams.

（不要打開或轉寄你覺得可疑的郵件。）

forward當副詞通常用來表示「方向」，如move forward「往前進」，此外多益測驗中經常出現片語look forward to + N／Ving「期待」，因為介系詞是to，所以後方要加上名詞或動名詞。但在信件中，forward當動詞表示「轉寄」的意思，forwarding則可以當作名詞，例如搬家時，可以在郵局申請轉寄郵件的服務（Mail Forwarding service）將郵件轉寄到新住址。

We look forward to serving you in the future.（期待能在未來為您服務。）

Could you forward the message Mr Otani sent last Tuesday?

（你能轉寄大谷先生上週二發的訊息嗎？）

To request Mail Forwarding service, please complete and submit the form online.

（如果要求使用轉寄郵件的服務，請在線上完成並繳交表格。）

2. 勿開啟不明附件

Do not open attachments from unknown sources.

（不要打開來源不明的附件。）

在電子信件中附上檔案或照片就稱作「附件」功能，一般動詞可用attach，名詞則是attachment。

The city map and the directions to the McCormick Convention Center are attached.

（城市地圖和McCormick會議中心的路線圖已附上。）

3. 檢查垃圾郵箱

Check junk mail folders regularly in case a legitimate e-mail gets through by mistake.

（定期檢查垃圾郵件夾，以防有效郵件誤傳至垃圾夾。）

legitimate (adj)指的是「合理的、可接受的；合法的」，例如「合法的商業活動」英文就是legitimate business activities。反義詞則是illegitimate (adj)「非法的」。

Heather provided a legitimate excuse for missing last week’s workshop.

（海瑟為缺席上週的工作坊提供了一個合理的藉口。）

4. 盡量使用密件副本

When sending e-mails to multiple recipients, list their addresses in the “BCC” (blind carbon copy) box instead of in the “To” box.

（向多個收件人發送電子郵件時，將他們的住址列在BCC「密件副本」而非To那一欄。）

recipient (n)指的是「收件人；接受者」，由動詞receive「接收」衍伸而來。

Jim Reynolds is the recipient of this year’s Young Scholar Award.

（吉姆雷諾斯是今年的青年學者獎得主。）

【多益模擬試題】

1. After the ski accident in the Alpine region last year, John has had difficulty ________ between delusions and realities.

(A) differentiate (B) to differentiate (C) differentiated (D) differentiating

2. Thank you for registering for our workshop. This e-mail confirms our ________ of your registration fee.

(A)recipient (B) receive (C) receipt (D) receptionist

【解析】

1. 正解為(D)。語意為「自從去年在阿爾卑斯山發生滑雪意外後，約翰一直難以分辨錯覺與現實。」本題要考文法題的動詞形式，have difficulty／trouble後方要接動名詞的形式，故(D)為正確答案。

2. 正解為(C)。語意為「感謝您註冊參加工作坊，這封電子郵件是向您確認我們已收到您的註冊費用。」本題為文法單字題，要選擇適合空格詞性和字義的單字，可以判斷出空格處要填入名詞，因此要排除選項(B)，(A)接受者，(D)接待員。(C)接受，符合句意，故為正確答案。

