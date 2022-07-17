IN THE NEWS 時事英語

Long-haul COVID symptoms deserve attention 「長新冠」疫後持續咳不停 英文用這字！

你中鏢了嗎？近來國內外研究及案例發現，無論輕、重症，甚至無症狀的新冠肺炎患者，在痊癒後都有可能留下後遺症，俗稱「長新冠」，顧名思義，就是新冠肺炎所造成的長期健康傷害。除了引發生理上極度疲倦、甚至「腦霧」（brain fog）等症狀外，也導致部分患者罹患心理疾病，不得忽視。今天就讓我們從中學習TOEIC測驗常出現的英文吧！

長新冠症狀

長新冠症狀英文是long-haul COVID symptoms，long-haul是「拖很久」的意思，haul代表「拖拉」，當名詞時延伸出「艱困旅程」的意思。想像生病到完全復原的過程像是一段艱困的旅程，就可以理解。

They hauled the boat out of the water.

（他們把船拉上了岸。），

From there it was a long haul back to our camp.

（從那裡回到我們的營地是一段漫長而艱辛的旅程。）

symptom(s)常見的解釋為「症狀」，除此之外，也有「徵兆」的意思，代表某件事情的表徵。後方加上「-atic」字尾成形容詞的變化，變成symptomatic，解釋為「顯露症狀的」意思。

He’s complaining of all the usual flu symptoms — a high temperature, headache, and so on.

（他抱怨所有常見的感冒症狀——高燒、頭痛等。）

A doctor who had treated an Ebola patient may have been symptomatic when he boarded the plane.

（一位曾治療過伊波拉患者的醫生在登機時可能已顯露症狀。）

片語be symptomatic of的用法，意思是「代表…的症狀」，可以翻成「顯示…現象」。

It’s her feeling that the recent outbreaks of violence

Jealousy within a relationship is usually symptomatic of low self-esteem in one of the partners.

（嫉妒的情緒出現在戀愛關係中時，通常顯示出其中一方欠缺自信。）

後遺症持續不斷

「延伸、持續」的英文是persist (v.)，也有「堅持不懈」的意思。如果要表達堅持做一件事情，要用介系詞in，後方加上堅持的事情。

If the pain persists, consult a doctor.

（如果持續疼痛就去看醫生。）

The cold weather is set to persist throughout the week.

（寒冷的天氣將持續整個星期。）

If he persists in asking awkward questions, then send him to the boss.

（如果他沒完沒了地問令人尷尬的問題，就把他打發到老闆那裡去。）

嚴重疾病

嚴重疾病是severe illness，severe是個重要的形容詞，同時是serious的同義詞，解釋為「嚴重的」，也有「大幅度的」意思。名詞變化severity就是去掉字尾e加上名詞字尾「-ity」。

There is expected to be a severe frost tonight.

（今晚預計會出現嚴重的霜凍。）

Severe cutbacks in public spending have been announced.

（已經宣布大幅度縮減公共支出。）

新冠肺炎有許多併發症，complication就是「併發症」的意思，來自於動詞complicate，意思是「複雜化」；complicated則是過去分詞用作形容詞變化「複雜的」。

If any complications arise, let me know and I’ll help.

（如果發生什麼麻煩事，告訴我一聲我會幫忙的。）

因為病毒感染會使人疲憊不勘，debilitate是「削弱」的意思。大家熟知的ability「能力」前面加上字根「de-」就有負面的意思，解釋為「使無能力」，後方加上「-ate」動詞字尾變化，因此有「削弱」的意思。debilitating是現在分詞變化作為形容詞，有「弱化的」意思，解釋為「削弱效果」。

Chemotherapy exhausted and debilitated him.

（化療使他感到非常疲憊、虛弱。）

【多益模擬試題】

1. The cost of repairing the water damage to the museum after the storm ________ to be more than one million dollars.

(A) expects (B) is expecting (C) expected (D) is expected

2. Atlantis Software Company ________ its clients complete satisfaction with all its products.

(A) requests (B) admits (C) agrees (D) guarantees

3. The sales representative from Correct Copies, Ltd., returned Mr. Yoshida’s call while he was ________.

(A) through (B) along (C) out (D) aside

【解析】

1. 正解為(D)。語意為「暴風雨過後，修復博物館被水損壞的費用預計超過一百萬元。」本題要考be expected to的用法，後方要接原型動詞，解釋為「（某件事情）預期會…」，故(D)為正確答案。

2. 正解為(D)。語意為「Atlantis軟體公司保證，客戶對其所有產品完全滿意。」本題要考動詞的用法，(A)要求，(B)承認，(C)同意。(D)「保證滿意」符合句意，故(D)為正確答案。

3. 正解為(C)。語意為「Correct影印公司的業務代表在吉田先生外出的時候回電。」本題要考外出的形容詞out，用法在生活對話中很常見，故(C)為正確答案。

