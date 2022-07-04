ANALYTICAL ENGLISH 解析英語

There’s nothing cheesy about fondue! 起司：瑞士火鍋沒有你怎麼行！

By Bruce Bagnell





If you’ve ever visited Europe in the winter, you may have had a taste of fondue: a pot of melted cheese, perfect for dipping bread and other foods. The word fondue comes from the French verb for melt, fondre, which is a fitting name for the dish.

A melting pot of flavors and aromas, fondue has only a few basic __1__: cheese, white wine, and bread. Others may include corn starch to thicken the melted cheese and __2__ seasonings such as garlic, nutmeg, or mustard. A pot is prepared over a small flame and moderately heated. A generous amount of cheese is slowly __3__ the pot along with some wine. Skewers like those used in barbecuing are used to spear cubes of thick bread. These small __4__ of bread are then dipped into the melted cheese, swirled around a bit, and then eaten. Even someone who never drinks alcohol can enjoy fondue because the alcohol boils away during the cooking __5__. In the cold Alpine winters in Switzerland, where fondue has existed for over a century, the meal has become its national dish.

Cookbooks describing how to prepare a fondue hot pot __6__ in the 18th century. The custom then __7__ in Switzerland’s neighbors, France, Germany, and Belgium. Though the United States is known as a food kingdom, fondue did not gain __8__ there until after the 1964 World’s Fair in New York City. Fondue immediately became a hit with people at the event, and by the end of the 1970s, fondue had __9__ itself on the menus of many restaurants.

Photos courtesy of Shutterstock / 照片：Shutterstock提供

In the past few decades, people have been experimenting with the __10__ fondue, which has produced some seemingly odd—but still delicious—results. A meat-based fondue, as well as a chocolate fondue, has since been created. Whether based on cheese or other tasty foods, fondue is one of the best heart-warming meals to enjoy during freezing winter.

如果你曾經在冬季遊訪過歐洲，你可能已經嚐過瑞士火鍋：一鍋融化的起司，非常適合蘸麵包和其他食物。「fondue」一詞來自法文的動詞「fondre」（表融化之意），是個非常切合這道菜餚的名稱。

瑞士火鍋是味道及香氣的大熔爐，裡頭只有幾種基本原料：起司、白酒和麵包。其他種原料可能包括讓融化起司更加濃稠的玉米澱粉和大蒜、肉荳蔻或芥末等各種調味料。準備好一整鍋並開小火適度加熱。把大量的起司和一些白酒慢慢加入鍋中。把燒烤用的烤肉串叉子刺進厚麵包塊。接著將這些小塊麵包蘸進融化的起司中，稍微旋轉一下，然後吃掉。即使是從不喝酒的人也可以享用瑞士火鍋，因為酒精在烹飪過程中會揮發。瑞士火鍋已經在瑞士存在一個多世紀了，在瑞士寒冷的阿爾卑斯冬季，這道菜已成為了國民美食。

記載如何準備瑞士火鍋的食譜出現在十八世紀。這種習俗隨後在瑞士的鄰國法國、德國和比利時流行開來。儘管美國以美食王國聞名，但直到 1964年在紐約市舉行的世界博覽會之後，瑞士火鍋才在當地流行起來。瑞士火鍋立刻在世界博覽會成為炙手可熱的菜餚，到1970年代末期，瑞士火鍋已經在許多餐館的菜單上確立了自己的地位。

在過去的幾十年裡，人們一直在試驗原本的瑞士火鍋，產生了一些看似奇怪但仍然美味的結果。人們發明出了一種以肉類為主的瑞士火鍋和巧克力瑞士火鍋。在令人發顫的冬天，無論是以起司還是其他美味的食物為主，瑞士火鍋是人們能享用到最好的暖心餐點之一。

What Did You Learn?

(A) emerged (B) original (C) various

(D) established (E) chunks

(F) added to (G) process (H) popularity

(I) ingredients (J) caught on

參考答案

1. (I) 2. (C) 3. (F) 4. (E) 5. (G)

6. (A) 7. (J) 8. (H) 9. (D) 10. (B)

Word in Use

1. melted a. 融化的、溶解的

The recipe says to stir the sugar into the melted butter.

這本食譜寫說要把糖拌入融化的奶油。

2. dip vt. 蘸、浸泡

Before putting the cake into the fridge, it should be dipped into chocolate first.

把蛋糕放入冰箱以前，應該要先把它蘸入巧克力。

3. fitting a. 合適的

Mini skirts are fitting for long-legged girls.

迷你裙適合長腿女孩。

4. thicken vt. 使濃稠、使濃郁

By adding more spices to the sauce, it could be thickened.

加入更多的調味料，這個醬汁的味道會變得更濃郁。

5. moderately adv. 適度地、溫和地

Salt should be eaten moderately every day.

每日鹽的攝取要適量。

Practical Phrases

1. along with... 連同／以及…

The woman escaped from the burning building along with her two children.

那名女子帶著她的兩個孩子逃離失火的建築。

2. boil away 蒸發

Liquids boil away when heated intensely.

液體在強烈加熱下會蒸發。

3. experiment with... 用…作試驗

This time, I’ll experiment with a different chemical.

這次，我會用不同的化學物質作試驗。

聽文章朗讀及講解: https://ivy.pse.is/455bfu

本文出自常春藤解析英語雜誌: www.ivy.com.tw