A: Are there any other “hot” search locations?
B: Various train stations across the nation and places that hit the headlines also made it to the list.
A: OK then, let’s begin at the No. 1 place on the list: Lugang Township.
Photo: Tang Shih-ming, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報湯世名
B: Lugang Old Street is a great place to explore, and there are lots of delicious things to eat. I’ll book the transportation right away!
A: 還有哪些熱搜地點呢？
B: 其它像各地的火車站，及重大新聞的發生地點也都榜上有名。
A: 那我們就從榜首鹿港鎮開始吧。
B: 鹿港老街好逛又好吃，我馬上訂車票！
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
“hit the headlines”
You could also say “grabbed the headlines” or “made the news.”
