SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Where do you want to go for the summer vacation? (3/3) 放暑假你想去哪裡玩？（三）

A: Are there any other “hot” search locations?

B: Various train stations across the nation and places that hit the headlines also made it to the list.

A: OK then, let’s begin at the No. 1 place on the list: Lugang Township.

Lugang Old Street in Changhua County. 彰化縣景點鹿港老街。 Photo: Tang Shih-ming, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報湯世名

B: Lugang Old Street is a great place to explore, and there are lots of delicious things to eat. I’ll book the transportation right away!

A: 還有哪些熱搜地點呢？

B: 其它像各地的火車站，及重大新聞的發生地點也都榜上有名。

A: 那我們就從榜首鹿港鎮開始吧。

B: 鹿港老街好逛又好吃，我馬上訂車票！

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）