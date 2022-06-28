‘Shooting: The Pulitzer Prize Photographs Exhibition’: witnessing eternity in a shot 普立茲新聞攝影獎80週年特展 看見瞬間即永恆

A good photo speaks more than a thousand words. “Shooting: The Pulitzer Prize Photographs Exhibition,” which opened on June 23, invites visitors to witness critical moments in history from around the world during the past 80 years, through the lenses of photojournalists.

“Shooting: The Pulitzer Prize Photographs Exhibition” is hosted by Cynthia International and Mediasphere Communications. The exhibition showcases photographs from 1940s to 2022, ranging from World War II, the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights Movement, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the 1998 Sudan famine to the 9/11 attacks and the Hong Kong protests. With a total of 138 photographs on display, each shot has captured a tumultuous event in world history.

Central News Agency president Chang Jui-chang said the exhibition is a captivating visual feast. Each photo allows visitors to see how the photojournalist transformed a newsworthy moment into an eternal image, securing it a place in history and touching people worldwide, says Chang. Quoting from The Little Prince: “what is essential is invisible to the eye,” Chang believes behind every photo lies more than just the photojournalist, but also the dynamics, tension and power embedded in each event.

Iconic World War II photograph Raising the Flag on Iwo Jima, left, is exhibited at “Shooting: The Pulitzer Prize Photographs Exhibition,” attracting visitors’ attention. 「Shooting—普立茲新聞攝影獎八十週年展」現場展出二戰時期新聞攝影作品「美國國旗升起於折缽山」（左），吸引民眾目光。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

“Shooting: The Pulitzer Prize Photographs Exhibition” is now open at Hall 4B of the Huashan 1914 Creative Park and runs until Sep. 25.

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

好照片抵千言萬語，「Shooting－普立茲新聞攝影獎八十週年展」於六月二十三日正式開展，透過攝影記者的觀景窗，見證全球八十年重大瞬間。

「Shooting—普立茲新聞攝影獎八十週年展」由斯維亞國際有限公司、時藝多媒體主辦。展覽從一九四○年代橫跨至二○二二年，包含二戰、越戰、非裔美國人民權運動、柏林圍牆倒榻、蘇丹大飢荒、世界貿易中心遇襲至香港抗爭運動等影像，都標誌了世界脈動，共展出一百三十八幅作品。

中央通訊社社長張瑞昌表示，展覽是場無與倫比的視覺饗宴，從中可見攝影工作者在新聞現場將剎那變成永恆，進而形成歷史的定格，令人印象深刻。他也引用「小王子」的名言「真正重要的東西，是眼睛看不見的」，每張照片背後不只有記者，更體現新聞事件的生命張力。

「Shooting—普立茲新聞攝影獎八十週年展」於華山文創園區中4B館展出至九月二十五日。

（中央社）