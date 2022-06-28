A good photo speaks more than a thousand words. “Shooting: The Pulitzer Prize Photographs Exhibition,” which opened on June 23, invites visitors to witness critical moments in history from around the world during the past 80 years, through the lenses of photojournalists.
“Shooting: The Pulitzer Prize Photographs Exhibition” is hosted by Cynthia International and Mediasphere Communications. The exhibition showcases photographs from 1940s to 2022, ranging from World War II, the Vietnam War, the Civil Rights Movement, the fall of the Berlin Wall, the 1998 Sudan famine to the 9/11 attacks and the Hong Kong protests. With a total of 138 photographs on display, each shot has captured a tumultuous event in world history.
Central News Agency president Chang Jui-chang said the exhibition is a captivating visual feast. Each photo allows visitors to see how the photojournalist transformed a newsworthy moment into an eternal image, securing it a place in history and touching people worldwide, says Chang. Quoting from The Little Prince: “what is essential is invisible to the eye,” Chang believes behind every photo lies more than just the photojournalist, but also the dynamics, tension and power embedded in each event.
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
“Shooting: The Pulitzer Prize Photographs Exhibition” is now open at Hall 4B of the Huashan 1914 Creative Park and runs until Sep. 25.
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
好照片抵千言萬語，「Shooting－普立茲新聞攝影獎八十週年展」於六月二十三日正式開展，透過攝影記者的觀景窗，見證全球八十年重大瞬間。
「Shooting—普立茲新聞攝影獎八十週年展」由斯維亞國際有限公司、時藝多媒體主辦。展覽從一九四○年代橫跨至二○二二年，包含二戰、越戰、非裔美國人民權運動、柏林圍牆倒榻、蘇丹大飢荒、世界貿易中心遇襲至香港抗爭運動等影像，都標誌了世界脈動，共展出一百三十八幅作品。
中央通訊社社長張瑞昌表示，展覽是場無與倫比的視覺饗宴，從中可見攝影工作者在新聞現場將剎那變成永恆，進而形成歷史的定格，令人印象深刻。他也引用「小王子」的名言「真正重要的東西，是眼睛看不見的」，每張照片背後不只有記者，更體現新聞事件的生命張力。
「Shooting—普立茲新聞攝影獎八十週年展」於華山文創園區中4B館展出至九月二十五日。
（中央社）
Musical ‘The Lion King’ is touring Taiwan again (1/3) 音樂劇《獅子王》再度來台巡演（一） A: The musical “The Lion King” is touring Taiwan. Do you want to go with me? B: OK. I’ve watched Disney’s animated film and also a live-action adaptation, but I’ve never seen the musical. A: The musical tells the story of the adventures of Prince Simba as a young lion. However, the live performance is stunning. B: The songs from the musical are really great. I especially love “Circle of Life” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight.” I can’t wait for the live show. A: 音樂劇《獅子王》來台灣巡演了！你想要跟我去看嗎？ B: 好啊，我之前看過迪士尼的動畫版，還看過真人版電影，不過從來沒看過音樂劇。 A: 音樂劇也是關於獅子辛巴的冒險故事，不過現場演出更震撼。 B: 劇中的名曲都很好聽，我超愛《Circle of Life》、《Can You Feel the Love
Musical ‘The Lion King’ is touring Taiwan again (3/3) 音樂劇《獅子王》再度來台巡演（三） A: Aside from “The Lion King,” two other fantastic musicals, “Cats” and “Notre-Dame de Paris,” also toured Taiwan earlier this year. B: “Cats” has been called one of the four greatest musicals of all time. A: And the other three? B: They are: “Les Miserables,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Miss Saigon.” A: 除了《獅子王》，今年曾來台的音樂劇《貓》、法文音樂劇《鐘樓怪人》也都蠻好看的。 B: 《貓》還被稱為四大音樂劇之一呢。 A: 那另外三部是？ B: 另外三部包括《悲慘世界》、《歌劇魅影》、《西貢小姐》。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Musical ‘The Lion King’ is touring Taiwan again (2/3) 音樂劇《獅子王》再度來台巡演（二） A: Which places will “The Lion King” tour stopover at? B: There will be performances at Taipei Arena and National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts – with a total of 49 shows. A: Last time I saw a performance at Taipei Arena there was a really annoying echo. B: Then let’s see it at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts. A: 《獅子王》會在哪裡巡演？ B: 它會在台北小巨蛋及高雄衛武營演出，北高共演出四十九場。 A: 我上次去小巨蛋看表演，覺得音響的回音有點吵。 B: 那這次我們就去衛武營看好了。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）