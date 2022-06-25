GO! ENGLISH 英語趴趴夠

English for Daily Life: Dining 日常英語 X 國中會考【餐飲情境】

編 審:致理科技大學講座教授 陳超明 / 編 寫:英語教師 林映均





Bonny went to Yummy Fast Food for her lunch today, and here is the receipt.

Bonny 今天中午去「好吃速食」吃午餐，這是她的收據。

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - -

Yummy Fast Food

50 Water Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017

Tell us about your visit within 7 days.

Enter the survey code below

and win A-Mei Concert Tickets for free!

Survey Code: 11098738749

More Information: www.yummyforyou.com

04/15/2019 12:15 PM Order 64

ITEM:

1 Medium Coke 1.89

1 Fish Burger 1.51

No Sauce

1 Large French Fries

No Salt 2.50

___________________________________

Take-Out Total 5.90

Change 0

We always do our best and give you the best.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - -

必備單字

1. medium adj.

適中的，在此指「中」杯尺寸

（國中基礎1200字）

2. below adv.

下方（國中基礎1200字）

實用字詞

1. within 在…範圍內；不超過

within 7 days表「七天內」

2. survey 調查

3. take-out 外帶

4. do someone’s best

盡（某人）全力去…

5. item 品項

閱讀技巧：

將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

Tell us/about your visit/within 7 days.

告訴我們／有關您的用餐經驗／七天內。

斷句練習：

We always do our best and give you the best.

解答：

We always/do our best/ and give you/the best.

我們總是／盡全力／給您／最好的。

考題練習：

TOEIC Bridge測驗X國中會考題型

1. How many items did Bonny order?

(A) Two

(B) Three

(C) Five

2. Bonny is a huge fan of A-Mei and wants to get free tickets, how can she get more information about the survey?

(A) Write a letter

(B) Go to the Web site

(C) Ask the waiter

3. What is NOT shown on the receipt?

(A) Where the restaurant is.

(B) How much Bonny spent.

(C) How Bonny paid.

解答：

1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)

文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw