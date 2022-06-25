Bonny went to Yummy Fast Food for her lunch today, and here is the receipt.
Bonny 今天中午去「好吃速食」吃午餐，這是她的收據。
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - -
Yummy Fast Food
50 Water Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Tell us about your visit within 7 days.
Enter the survey code below
and win A-Mei Concert Tickets for free!
Survey Code: 11098738749
More Information: www.yummyforyou.com
04/15/2019 12:15 PM Order 64
ITEM:
1 Medium Coke 1.89
1 Fish Burger 1.51
No Sauce
1 Large French Fries
No Salt 2.50
___________________________________
Take-Out Total 5.90
Change 0
We always do our best and give you the best.
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -- - - - - - -
必備單字
1. medium adj.
適中的，在此指「中」杯尺寸
（國中基礎1200字）
2. below adv.
下方（國中基礎1200字）
實用字詞
1. within 在…範圍內；不超過
within 7 days表「七天內」
2. survey 調查
3. take-out 外帶
4. do someone’s best
盡（某人）全力去…
5. item 品項
閱讀技巧：
將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
Tell us/about your visit/within 7 days.
告訴我們／有關您的用餐經驗／七天內。
斷句練習：
We always do our best and give you the best.
解答：
We always/do our best/ and give you/the best.
我們總是／盡全力／給您／最好的。
考題練習：
TOEIC Bridge測驗X國中會考題型
1. How many items did Bonny order?
(A) Two
(B) Three
(C) Five
2. Bonny is a huge fan of A-Mei and wants to get free tickets, how can she get more information about the survey?
(A) Write a letter
(B) Go to the Web site
(C) Ask the waiter
3. What is NOT shown on the receipt?
(A) Where the restaurant is.
(B) How much Bonny spent.
(C) How Bonny paid.
解答：
1. (B) 2. (B) 3. (C)
五六月是畢業季，近兩年受到疫情影響，畢業生只能參加線上畢業典禮，完成校園的最後一哩路。但無論如何，懷抱夢想與抱負，大步邁向人生就是最重要且值得被祝福的。今年五月，流行音樂歌手泰勒絲（Taylor Swift）受紐約大學之邀於畢業典禮致詞，她的演說金句也受到外界讚賞，本次就讓我們從她的演說內容來認識多益測驗相關單字吧！ commencement address 畢業致詞 「畢業典禮」經常用commencement來形容，而這個單字當動詞commence時是代表「開始」（begin）的意思。需要注意的是commence和commerce「商業、貿易」拼法相似，但意思完全不同。 The construction of the stadium is scheduled to commence next month. （體育場興建工程預計從下個月開始。） Many retailers have increased their investment in mobile commerce since the outbreak of the pandemic. （許多零售商自疫情爆發後，開始增加他們在行動商務上的投資。） 泰勒絲在她的畢業致詞（commencement address）中分享了她的人生經歷和體悟，並祝福所有即將踏入社會，或迎接下一段人生旅程的畢業生們。 I will, however, give you some life hacks I wish I knew when I was starting out my dreams of a career, and navigating life, love, pressure, choices, shame, hope and friendship. （我將會提供一些希望我在職業生涯開始時，以及在面對生活、愛情、壓力、選擇、羞恥、希望和友誼時就能知道的生活小竅門。） hack (v)常見的解釋是科技上的「駭入」，當名詞時則是hacker「駭客」。但在此hack解釋為處理某些活動和事情上的「策略、技巧」。 The IT department discovered that the company’s computer system was hacked. （資訊部門發現公司的電腦系統被駭入。） This Web page provides some practical shortcuts and hacks for Mac users. （這個網頁提供了Mac使用者一些實用的捷徑和竅門。） navigate (v)「導航、（用地圖）找到方向或位置」，這個單字也可以用在電腦網路的使用上，代表找到想要的資訊等。 The company’s Web site is well-designed so it’s easy to navigate. （這公司的網頁設計非常好，所以很容易找到所需的資訊。） It’s better to ask a real estate agent
