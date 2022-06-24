SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Musical ‘The Lion King’ is touring Taiwan again (3/3) 音樂劇《獅子王》再度來台巡演（三）

A: Aside from “The Lion King,” two other fantastic musicals, “Cats” and “Notre-Dame de Paris,” also toured Taiwan earlier this year.

B: “Cats” has been called one of the four greatest musicals of all time.

A: And the other three?

Musical “The Lion King.” 《獅子王》音樂劇。 Photo: Pan Shao-tang, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報潘少棠

B: They are: “Les Miserables,” “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Miss Saigon.”

A: 除了《獅子王》，今年曾來台的音樂劇《貓》、法文音樂劇《鐘樓怪人》也都蠻好看的。

B: 《貓》還被稱為四大音樂劇之一呢。

A: 那另外三部是？

B: 另外三部包括《悲慘世界》、《歌劇魅影》、《西貢小姐》。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）