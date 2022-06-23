SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Musical ‘The Lion King’ is touring Taiwan again (2/3) 音樂劇《獅子王》再度來台巡演（二）

A: Which places will “The Lion King” tour stopover at?

B: There will be performances at Taipei Arena and National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts – with a total of 49 shows.

A: Last time I saw a performance at Taipei Arena there was a really annoying echo.

Musical “The Lion King.” 《獅子王》音樂劇。 Photo: Pan Shao-tang, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報潘少棠

B: Then let’s see it at the National Kaohsiung Center for the Arts.

A: 《獅子王》會在哪裡巡演？

B: 它會在台北小巨蛋及高雄衛武營演出，北高共演出四十九場。

A: 我上次去小巨蛋看表演，覺得音響的回音有點吵。

B: 那這次我們就去衛武營看好了。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）