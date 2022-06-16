SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Can hand dryers spread bacteria around? (2/3) 防疫抗菌該用烘手機？（二）

A: The University of Leeds in the UK has carried out a similar study.

B: What did the study find?

A: The experiment showed that whether it is a warm-air or a high-powered jet-air hand dryer, the germ count within a 1m circumference of the dryer increases by many multiples.

A person dries his mobile phone with a hand dryer in Miaoli County. 苗栗縣有人用烘手機來烘「手機」。 Photo: Peng Chien-li, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報彭健禮

B: I see, then during the pandemic I’ll switch to using paper towels.

A: 英國里茲大學也有類似的研究。

B: 研究結果如何？

A: 實驗發現使用烘手機，不論是加熱式還是噴射氣流式，周圍一公尺內的細菌量會增加好幾倍。

B: 那在疫情期間我還是改用擦手紙好了。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）