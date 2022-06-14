Regardless of age, French women are always spontaneous, elegant, dazzling and candid. Their charisma and charm are always turning heads on the street. Such charm has even earned them the title “the most beautiful people in the world.” However, to exude a classic French style from head to toe takes some learning. The following five points teach you how to become a chic French lady.
1. Minimalist skin care with natural formula treatments
There is a saying that the essence of French women’s skin care is moisturizer. For them, skin care is a daily routine. Building a minimalist skin care regimen, French women use top-quality formula treatments to achieve gorgeous glowing skin.
2. Using scent to exude personality
Coco Chanel once quoted the French poet Paul Valery: “A woman who doesn’t wear perfume has no future.” A woman can always tell her own personal story with her signature scent.
3. Exuding personality with lipstick
French women always have a lipstick in their handbags. Whether it is bright red, wine red or characteristic purple, they can always pick the best color for themselves.
4. Accepting imperfection and embracing beauty
French women have always led an enviable, spontaneous life. The most important tip is to be true to oneself.
5. Enjoy reading with an aroma diffuser
Filled with character and depth, books are the best treatment for the mind. While sinking into a reverie, French women love a bit of scent to go with their sacred and relaxing moment of reading. (Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
法國女人不論幾歲都隨興優雅，瀟灑且率性，卻總能散發個人特質，讓人頻頻回頭欣賞，甚至被譽為「全世界最美麗的人種」。從內到外的法式風情，可不容易輕易模仿，以下便歸納法國女子五大風格重點。
1. 極簡保養注重天然配方
有一句話說法國女人的保養，就是「保濕」。對她們來說保養是一種生活習慣，選擇簡單程序卻擁有高質量的成分配方，達到真正的有效保養。
2. 用香味述說個人特質
香奈兒女士也曾引述法國詩人保羅‧瓦勒里的一句話：「不擦香水的女人沒有未來」不妨試試用香氣說話、用香味述說你的故事。
3. 紅唇講述我的態度
法國女人的包包裡永遠有一支代表她們的唇膏，不管是鮮紅色、復古酒紅色，又或是充滿個性的紫紅色，都能駕馭的很好。
4. 接納不完美，擁抱愛情美麗
法國女性活出的態度總讓人羨慕，率性又灑脫，不妨學學法式女子忠於自己的態度吧。
5. 點燃薰香享受閱讀時光
充滿魅力的性格與深度的特質，書籍就是心靈最好的保養。神聖又放鬆的閱讀時刻，法國女子喜歡點著薰香，沉澱思緒。
Higher ‘summer electricity rates’ until Sept. 30 (2/3)「夏月電價」持續至九月（二） A: How are the summer electricity rates calculated? B: During the summer electricity rate period, each month the base level of electricity consumption is set at 120 kWh. Once you exceed this base level, you are charged at the higher “summer rates.” A: But doesn’t the average family consume over 400 kWh of electricity per month during summer? B: Yep. So during last summer, monthly electricity bills on average rose by NT$459. A: 夏月電價怎麼計算啊？ B: 夏月電價期間，每月的基本用電度數還是一百二十度，超過就要加錢。 A: 但一般家庭夏季每月的用電量不是四百多度？ B: 對啊，所以去年夏天，每月的電費約增加四百五十九元。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
A: The weather is so hot. Why don’t you turn on the air con? B: Haven’t you heard? Taipower has announced “summer electricity rates,” which came in on June 1 and will last through to Sept. 30. So I don’t dare use the air con too much. A: Summer electricity rates? So does that mean that electricity will become more expensive? B: Of course. The cost of electricity is rising by nearly 30 percent. A: 天氣好熱唷，你怎麼不開冷氣？ B: 你還不知道嗎？台電宣布從六月一日起實施「夏月電價」，一直到九月三十日止，所以我不敢常開冷氣。 A: 夏月電價？電費會變貴嗎？ B: 當然啦，漲幅最高可能將近百分之三十。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Higher ‘summer electricity rates’ until Sept. 30 (3/3) 「夏月電價」持續至九月（三） A: I recently changed my air conditioner to an “energy label” model in the hope of being able to save electricity. B: If you use the air con together with an electric fan, it will help to circulate air around the room: you can save electricity this way too. A: Have you got any other special tips for saving electricity? B: You could raise the temperature by a few degrees. In our office, the air con is so powerful, sometimes everyone is wearing long sleeves. It’s a huge waste of electricity, and it’s environmentally unfriendly. A: 我最近換了有「節能標章」的冷氣，希望可以省電。 B: