Fulong sand sculpture festival starts tomorrow 福隆沙雕藝術季 明天開展

The Fullon Hotel Fulong has announced that this year’s Fulong International Sand Sculpture Art Festival will take place from tomorrow until Oct. 10 at the Fulong Beach Resort in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District.

This year’s sand sculpture festival has joined hands with Taiwan’s classic Pili budaixi glove puppet theater to create 36 sand sculptures that depict more than 30 popular characters from the Pili puppet shows. The centerpiece is an 8 meter-high sculpture of one of the main characters, Su Huan-chen, displaying his martial skills. Transforming into three different styles on the beach, he will defeat his greatest foes.

In coordination with the Fulong sand sculpture festival, the Northeast and Yilan Coast National Scenic Area Administration will be holding the Fulong Beach Life Festival every weekend from June to October, including beach concerts, markets and delicious food, while also giving visitors an opportunity to try their hand at making sand sculptures.

A sand sculptor works on a Pili-themed sand sculpture on Fulong Beach in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District in an undated photo. 一位沙雕師在新北市貢寮區的福隆海水浴場創作「霹靂」主題沙雕。拍攝日期不詳。 Photo courtesy of Fullon Hotel 照片︰福容大飯店提供

(CNA, translated by Julian Clegg)

福容大飯店宣布，今年的福隆國際沙雕藝術季將從名天開始到十月十日在新北市貢寮區的福隆海水浴場開展。

今年沙雕展聯名本土經典霹靂布袋戲，打造三十六座沙雕作品，呈現超過三十名霹靂布袋戲人氣角色，其中主雕作品為高八公尺的「素還真」展現神技，在沙雕上化身三種不同造型，打敗最大反派。

配合福隆沙雕季，東北角暨宜蘭海岸國家風景區管理處將在六月至十月每週末舉辦福隆沙灘生活節，現場將有沙灘音樂會、市集、美食，還提供民眾親手體驗製作沙雕。

（中央社）