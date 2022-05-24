After causing a stir with his first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 30 years for his new film Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise made another stunning appearance at the film’s London premiere in Leicester Square on the evening of May 19.
Having been given the honor of walking the red carpet with Prince William and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge, Cruise, being the perfect gentleman, extended his hand to the Duchess as she navigated a set of stairs. The sweet moment was spotted by onlookers and greeted with a barrage of camera flashes from the assembled media, while Prince William was momentarily “demoted” to a supporting role.
Cruise said that he and Prince William have a lot in common, such as they both love England, and they are both aviators and love flying. As an A-lister, the 59-year-old superstar still continues to dazzle the crowd with his chivalrous manner and charm wherever he goes. Cruise’s helpful gesture to the Duchess was praised and he was hailed “the perfect gentleman” by British fans.
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
「阿湯哥」湯姆克魯斯日前才剛帶著新片《捍衛戰士：獨行俠》久違三十年現身坎城影展，引起轟動，十九日傍晚又馬不停蹄出席該片在英國倫敦萊斯特廣場舉辦的皇室首映會。
當晚，湯姆克魯斯與威廉王子、凱特王妃一同走上紅毯，當凱特王妃要步上戲院階梯時，阿湯哥相當有紳士風度地向凱特王妃身伸出了手，協助她走上樓梯，而這一幕兩人「牽手」的甜蜜時刻，也讓現場媒體的鎂光燈閃個不停，站在一旁的威廉王子更頓時成為配角。
湯姆克魯斯特別提到他和威廉王子之間有許多共通點，像是都熱愛英國，都是飛行員駕駛，熱愛飛行。而薑還是老的辣，湯姆克魯斯不愧為超級巨星，雖然已經五十九歲，依舊是風度翩翩，所到之處都是焦點，尤其是與凱特王妃「牽手」這一幕，為他贏來一片好評，更被英國網友譽為「完美紳士」。
（自由時報）
In the early hours of Monday morning last week, the First Tank Company of the Second Combined Arms Battalion of the army’s 584 Armor Brigade set out from its barracks for a combat readiness patrol. As the unit was passing along the Bade Road section of Provincial Highway 1 in Hsinchu County’s Hukou Township, a CM11 tank accidentally knocked over a set of traffic lights at an intersection and drove up onto the median divider island. Fortunately the accident did not cause any harm to personnel or equipment. The unit immediately contacted the relevant department of Hsinchu County Government to
A: Are there any other organisms facing extinction? B: Reportedly, over 40 percent of amphibians, 25 percent of mammals and 13 percent of birds could face extinction. A: These are really frightening statistics. B: If humans do not look after the animal kingdom, one day we too might become extinct. A: 那其他生物會不會也面臨絕種危機啊？ B: 據說百分之四十的兩棲動物、百分之二十五的哺乳動物、百分之十三的鳥類都可能滅絕。 A: 這些數字看起來好驚人。 B: 如果人類再不保護動物，總有一天自己也會滅絕。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Tourists will benefit as yen falls 日本6月將開放觀光！日圓「貶值」學換匯英文 自疫情爆發至今已超過兩年，全球逐漸邁向與疫情共存的方式，日本政府也將陸續鬆綁邊境管制，最快有機會六月就開放外國觀光客以團體旅遊方式入境。加上日圓近期狂貶，來到二十年來新低點，專家預估，日本將迎來新一波的旅遊熱潮。今天我們就從國外報導的日圓貶值現象，提前為旅日做好準備吧！ yen weakness 日圓疲軟 Yet economists see building pressure for a shift if persistent yen weakness exacerbates inflation by raising import costs, particularly for energy, and reckon that 125 is a key level. （然而，若是日圓持續疲軟而提高進口成本，尤其在能源上，將加重通貨膨脹，經濟學家認為政策轉變的壓力很大，並預估貶破125是關鍵點。） yen weakness是「日圓疲軟，weak (a.)意思是「虛弱的、疲弱的，加上「-ness」名詞字尾，代表「疲軟的概念；加上「-en」動詞變化則有「弱化、削弱」的意思。 The bill would seriously weaken environmental protections. （這項法案將嚴重削弱對環境的保護。） exacerbate (v.)「惡化、加劇、加重，英文的定義為to make something that is already bad even worse（使某件已經很糟的事情更糟）。文章中提到通膨（inflation）加劇，將會對經濟造成負面的影響，因此可以看出作者的態度是不樂觀的。 This attack will exacerbate the already tense relations between the two communities.（這次襲擊將令兩個原本已經處於緊張狀態的團體關係更加惡化。） 提高成本raise、rise怎麼用？ raise import cost是「提高進口成本，討論數據「上升、下降時，經常使用raise和rise這兩個動詞，但是特別注意兩者使用方式有所不同。raise是及物動詞(vt)，後方必須要接一個受詞（名詞），如raise your hand、raise the eyebrows；然而，rise是不及物動詞(vi)，不能直接加上受詞，而是要在中間穿插一個介系詞作為連結功能的用途，如常見的go (to) school、listen (to) music等，因此rise的用法就是inflation rises，常見的the sun rises in the east就是如此。 The government plans to raise taxes. （政府計畫增稅。） Inflation is rising by 2.1 percent a month. （通貨膨脹一個月增長百分之二‧一。） 升值、貶值怎麼說？ Japanese yen depreciation is a big problem for the Japanese economy, because
21% of reptile species may be at risk of extinction (4/5) 21%爬蟲動物面臨絕種（四） A: Why are reptiles under the threat of extinction? B: According to one expert, the cause is “over-exploitation and persecution.” A: In what sense? B: Crocodiles are killed for their meat or are driven out of human settlements. Turtles are poached for the pet trade and are used for traditional medicine. A: 為什麼爬蟲動物會瀕臨絕種啊？ B: 專家說是因為「過度開發和迫害」。 A: 怎麼說？ B: 鱷魚是因為人類捕食，或被趕出人類居住環境的原因。烏龜是因為寵物交易，或傳統藥材需求所致。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.