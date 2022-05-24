British royalty meets Hollywood royalty: Tom Cruise hailed the ‘perfect gentleman’ 阿湯哥「牽手」凱特王妃 甜蜜時刻閃爆！

After causing a stir with his first appearance at the Cannes Film Festival in 30 years for his new film Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise made another stunning appearance at the film’s London premiere in Leicester Square on the evening of May 19.

Having been given the honor of walking the red carpet with Prince William and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge, Cruise, being the perfect gentleman, extended his hand to the Duchess as she navigated a set of stairs. The sweet moment was spotted by onlookers and greeted with a barrage of camera flashes from the assembled media, while Prince William was momentarily “demoted” to a supporting role.

Cruise said that he and Prince William have a lot in common, such as they both love England, and they are both aviators and love flying. As an A-lister, the 59-year-old superstar still continues to dazzle the crowd with his chivalrous manner and charm wherever he goes. Cruise’s helpful gesture to the Duchess was praised and he was hailed “the perfect gentleman” by British fans.

From left, Prince William, the Duchess of Cambridge and Tom Cruise walk the red carpet at the premier for Top Gun: Maverick on Thursday. 威廉王子(左起)與凱特王妃、湯姆克魯斯，上週四一同出席《捍衛戰士：獨行俠》首映會。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)

「阿湯哥」湯姆克魯斯日前才剛帶著新片《捍衛戰士：獨行俠》久違三十年現身坎城影展，引起轟動，十九日傍晚又馬不停蹄出席該片在英國倫敦萊斯特廣場舉辦的皇室首映會。

當晚，湯姆克魯斯與威廉王子、凱特王妃一同走上紅毯，當凱特王妃要步上戲院階梯時，阿湯哥相當有紳士風度地向凱特王妃身伸出了手，協助她走上樓梯，而這一幕兩人「牽手」的甜蜜時刻，也讓現場媒體的鎂光燈閃個不停，站在一旁的威廉王子更頓時成為配角。

湯姆克魯斯特別提到他和威廉王子之間有許多共通點，像是都熱愛英國，都是飛行員駕駛，熱愛飛行。而薑還是老的辣，湯姆克魯斯不愧為超級巨星，雖然已經五十九歲，依舊是風度翩翩，所到之處都是焦點，尤其是與凱特王妃「牽手」這一幕，為他贏來一片好評，更被英國網友譽為「完美紳士」。

（自由時報）