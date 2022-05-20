SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

21% of reptile species may be at risk of extinction (5/5) 21%爬蟲動物面臨絕種（五）

A: Are there any other organisms facing extinction?

B: Reportedly, over 40 percent of amphibians, 25 percent of mammals and 13 percent of birds could face extinction.

A: These are really frightening statistics.

A park ranger releases sea turtles on a beach. 公園管理員在沙灘上釋放海龜。 Photo: Reuters 照片：路透

B: If humans do not look after the animal kingdom, one day we too might become extinct.

A: 那其他生物會不會也面臨絕種危機啊？

B: 據說百分之四十的兩棲動物、百分之二十五的哺乳動物、百分之十三的鳥類都可能滅絕。

A: 這些數字看起來好驚人。

B: 如果人類再不保護動物，總有一天自己也會滅絕。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

