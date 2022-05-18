SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

21% of reptile species may be at risk of extinction (3/5) 21%爬蟲動物面臨絕種（三）

A: My goodness, I really love turtles: are they about to become extinct?

B: According to the research, crocodiles and turtles are most at risk, with around 58 percent and 50 percent under threat, respectively.

A: Are there any other reptile species facing extinction?

A man tries to take a picture of a cobra. 男子嘗試拍攝眼鏡蛇。 Photo courtesy of Lu Chin-yu 照片：呂縉宇提供

B: The scary King cobra might also die out.

A: 天啊，我最愛的烏龜該不會面臨絕種危機吧？

B: 根據這份研究，鱷魚、烏龜處境最危險，各有百分之五十八、百分之五十的物種可能滅絕。

A: 還有什麼爬蟲動物可能滅絕呢？

B: 可怕的眼鏡王蛇也可能滅絕耶。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）