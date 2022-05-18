A: My goodness, I really love turtles: are they about to become extinct?
B: According to the research, crocodiles and turtles are most at risk, with around 58 percent and 50 percent under threat, respectively.
A: Are there any other reptile species facing extinction?
Photo courtesy of Lu Chin-yu 照片：呂縉宇提供
B: The scary King cobra might also die out.
A: 天啊，我最愛的烏龜該不會面臨絕種危機吧？
B: 根據這份研究，鱷魚、烏龜處境最危險，各有百分之五十八、百分之五十的物種可能滅絕。
A: 還有什麼爬蟲動物可能滅絕呢？
B: 可怕的眼鏡王蛇也可能滅絕耶。
What’s the difference between a crocodile and an alligator?
Crocodiles have a long and pointed V-shaped snout. Alligators have a shorter, more rounded U-shaped snout. Alligators are native to only the US, Mexico and China, whereas crocodiles are found across the world.
Multiverse-themed films cause a sensation 「多重宇宙」主題電影熱賣 英文用這字！ 最近兩部備受討論的電影《媽的多重宇宙》與《奇異博士2：失控多重宇宙》都以multiverse「多重宇宙」的概念為主軸。尤其由楊紫瓊主演的《媽的多重宇宙》更是受到極高評價，電影中主角Evelyn雙眉之間的玩具眼睛、熱狗手指都成為經典一幕。本次就讓我們從國外娛樂新聞網站Screen Rant對這部電影的介紹，來認識多益相關的重要字彙吧！ multiverse 多重宇宙 Everything Everywhere All at Once follows the story of Evelyn Wang, a laundromat owner who is in the midst of getting audited by the IRS. When she discovers that she has the ability to access parallel universes, she must connect with her multiverse selves in order to save them all from destruction. (screenrant.com) （《媽的多重宇宙》的故事是關於一位洗衣店老闆Evelyn被國稅局稽查稅務期間，發現她有能力遊走平行宇宙，而她必須連結多重宇宙中的分身來拯救他們免於崩壞毀滅。） multiverse 代表「多重宇宙」，字首「multi-」有many、much的意思，多益測驗中常見的單字有 multiple「多的，多種的」、multitask「多工」、multivitamin「綜合維他命」、multimedia「多媒體」。 According to a recent study, multitasking doesn’t lead to better work efficiency as we previously thought. （根據最近的研究，同時做多項事務並不如我們原先認為的那樣提高工作效率。） There are multiple solutions to the problem we are facing. （我們面臨的問題其實有多種解決方案。） 名詞verse通常指稱「詩、歌詞或聖經中的一節」。 I can’t really sing the song since I only remember the first verse of the song. （我真的無法唱這首歌，因為我只記得這首歌的第一節。） 字根「vers-」有 turning「轉」的意思，例如anniversary「周年」就是時間上又轉了一年，
A: I heard that the Taiwan Social Distancing App has already been downloaded over 8 million times. B: However, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center, a minimum of 12 million people need to download the app for it to have a meaningful effect. A: Also, some elderly people might not know how to turn on Bluetooth, while others might turn off Bluetooth or stop using the app altogether to save battery power or for other reasons. B: So everyone should download the app and do as suggested. A: 聽說「台灣社交距離App」，下載次數已超過八百萬次。 B: 不過指揮中心說，至少要一千兩百萬人下載，才會有較明顯的效果。 A: 而且有些老人可能不會開藍牙，也有人為了避免耗電，或其他考量關閉藍牙，下載了也沒用。 B: 所以民眾要多下載、多配合才行。
A: I've already downloaded the Taiwan Social Distancing App. What now? B: You need to turn on your phone's Bluetooth, so that the App can detect whether you have come into contact with an infected person. A: Is there anything else that I need to do? B: You also need to ensure that the contact notification function is turned on, so that you will receive a warning. A: 我已經下載了「台灣社交距離」App，然後呢？ B: 然後你要開啟手機的藍牙功能，才能偵測是否有和確診者接觸。 A: 還有什麼要注意的嗎？ B: 還要確認接觸通知的功能是否有啟動，才能收到警示。
If you take the Taipei Metro, you will know that instrumental music is broadcast at stations on different lines, with each line featuring a unique theme. However, passengers taking the Bannan Line (Blue Line) and the Songshan–Xindian Line (Green Line) last Tuesday would have heard the new jingle for Haolai toothpaste as trains neared the platform. Haolai, formerly known as “Heiren” — meaning “black person” in Chinese — is the most famous toothpaste brand in Taiwan. Its English name was originally “Darkie” but the owners dropped the racially-charged name and replaced it with “Darlie” in 1989. The skin tone of the