SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

21% of reptile species may be at risk of extinction (2/5) 21% 爬蟲動物面臨絕種（二）

A: Are so many of the world’s reptile species really at risk of extinction?

B: Researchers have assessed over 10,000 reptile species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources’ (IUCN) Red List of threatened species.

A: What did they find?

A zookeeper holds a baby crocodile. 動物管理員抱著一隻鱷魚寶寶。 Photo: AFP 照片：法新社

B: They discovered that at least 1,829, or 21 percent, of reptile species were either “vulnerable,” “endangered” or “critically endangered.”

A: 有這麼多爬蟲動物面臨絕種喔？

B: 依據國際自然保育聯盟《瀕危物種紅色名錄》，研究人員評估了一萬多種爬蟲動物的情況。

A: 研究結果如何？

B: 研究結果發現，至少有一千八百二十九種動物、或百分之二十一正處於「易危」、「瀕危」或「極危」狀態。

