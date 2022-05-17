A: Are so many of the world’s reptile species really at risk of extinction?
B: Researchers have assessed over 10,000 reptile species according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources’ (IUCN) Red List of threatened species.
A: What did they find?
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
B: They discovered that at least 1,829, or 21 percent, of reptile species were either “vulnerable,” “endangered” or “critically endangered.”
A: 有這麼多爬蟲動物面臨絕種喔？
B: 依據國際自然保育聯盟《瀕危物種紅色名錄》，研究人員評估了一萬多種爬蟲動物的情況。
A: 研究結果如何？
B: 研究結果發現，至少有一千八百二十九種動物、或百分之二十一正處於「易危」、「瀕危」或「極危」狀態。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei TimES／台北時報張聖恩）
threatened species
You could also say: “at-risk species” or “endangered species.”
Let’s download the Taiwan Social Distancing App (3/5) 快下載台灣社交距離App（三） A: What is the function of the Taiwan Social Distancing App? B: It can detect if you have come into contact with an infected individual, and will send you a warning message to tell you the time and date of the contact. A: So where can I download it from? B: You can download it from both the App Store and Google Play. A: 「台灣社交距離」App有什麼作用呢？ B: 它能偵測你和確診者接觸的日期、時間，如果你曾接觸確診者，它就會跳出警示訊息。 A: 那我要去哪裡下載啊？ B: 在App Store 和Google Play雙平臺都可以唷。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Let’s download the Taiwan Social Distancing App (5/5) 快下載台灣社交距離App（五） A: I heard that the Taiwan Social Distancing App has already been downloaded over 8 million times. B: However, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center, a minimum of 12 million people need to download the app for it to have a meaningful effect. A: Also, some elderly people might not know how to turn on Bluetooth, while others might turn off Bluetooth or stop using the app altogether to save battery power or for other reasons. B: So everyone should download the app and do as suggested. A: 聽說「台灣社交距離App」，下載次數已超過八百萬次。 B: 不過指揮中心說，至少要一千兩百萬人下載，才會有較明顯的效果。 A: 而且有些老人可能不會開藍牙，也有人為了避免耗電，或其他考量關閉藍牙，下載了也沒用。 B: 所以民眾要多下載、多配合才行。 （Translated by Edward Jones,
A: I’ve already downloaded the Taiwan Social Distancing App. What now? B: You need to turn on your phone’s Bluetooth, so that the App can detect whether you have come into contact with an infected person. A: Is there anything else that I need to do? B: You also need to ensure that the contact notification function is turned on, so that you will receive a warning. A: 我已經下載了「台灣社交距離」App，然後呢？ B: 然後你要開啟手機的藍牙功能，才能偵測是否有和確診者接觸。 A: 還有什麼要注意的嗎？ B: 還要確認接觸通知的功能是否有啟動，才能收到警示。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.