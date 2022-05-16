If you take the Taipei Metro, you will know that instrumental music is broadcast at stations on different lines, with each line featuring a unique theme. However, passengers taking the Bannan Line (Blue Line) and the Songshan–Xindian Line (Green Line) last Tuesday would have heard the new jingle for Haolai toothpaste as trains neared the platform.
Haolai, formerly known as “Heiren” — meaning “black person” in Chinese — is the most famous toothpaste brand in Taiwan. Its English name was originally “Darkie” but the owners dropped the racially-charged name and replaced it with “Darlie” in 1989. The skin tone of the mascot was also changed from black to white, but the Chinese name for “Darkie” remained unchanged until this March, when “Heiren” officially became “Haolai.”
On May 10, instead of the standard melody, passengers taking the Blue Line heard a new theme song sung by singer William Wei, also known by his stage name WeiBird. The key refrain from the song is: “Heiren toothpaste of the past is now Haolai / fresh and confident / Call me Haolai.”
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation explained that the idea for a creative advertisement was proposed by Haolai toothpaste and is a first for Taipei Metro. Haolai toothpaste hopes that WeiBird’s song can convey a “fresh and appealing” brand image to the public, an image that Taipei Metro happens to share.
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
台北捷運各線原設有不同列車進站音樂，不過上週二有民眾搭乘時發現，板南線、松山新店線的進站音樂變成好來牙膏主題曲。
好來牙膏前身是家喻戶曉的黑人牙膏，原本英文名稱為Darkie，但因該詞涉及種族歧視，一九八九年時改名為Darlie，並將黑人商標換為白人，中文部分則維持黑人牙膏，直到今年三月才正式更名為好來牙膏。
五月十日當天通勤的民眾發現，板南線列車進站響起的不是往常熟悉旋律，而是歌手韋禮安獻唱的好來牙膏主題曲，「以前的黑人牙膏，就是現在的好來，清新自信，叫我好來」。
台北捷運公司說明，這是由好來牙膏主動提出的創意廣告案，也是北捷前所未有的全新嘗試，希望藉由韋禮安的音樂，傳遞品牌「清新、美好」新氣象，與北捷的形象不謀而合。
（中央社）
Let’s download the Taiwan Social Distancing App (3/5) 快下載台灣社交距離App（三） A: What is the function of the Taiwan Social Distancing App? B: It can detect if you have come into contact with an infected individual, and will send you a warning message to tell you the time and date of the contact. A: So where can I download it from? B: You can download it from both the App Store and Google Play. A: 「台灣社交距離」App有什麼作用呢？ B: 它能偵測你和確診者接觸的日期、時間，如果你曾接觸確診者，它就會跳出警示訊息。 A: 那我要去哪裡下載啊？ B: 在App Store 和Google Play雙平臺都可以唷。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Let’s download the Taiwan Social Distancing App (5/5) 快下載台灣社交距離App（五） A: I heard that the Taiwan Social Distancing App has already been downloaded over 8 million times. B: However, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center, a minimum of 12 million people need to download the app for it to have a meaningful effect. A: Also, some elderly people might not know how to turn on Bluetooth, while others might turn off Bluetooth or stop using the app altogether to save battery power or for other reasons. B: So everyone should download the app and do as suggested. A: 聽說「台灣社交距離App」，下載次數已超過八百萬次。 B: 不過指揮中心說，至少要一千兩百萬人下載，才會有較明顯的效果。 A: 而且有些老人可能不會開藍牙，也有人為了避免耗電，或其他考量關閉藍牙，下載了也沒用。 B: 所以民眾要多下載、多配合才行。 （Translated by Edward Jones,