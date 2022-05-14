Jack, Zoe and Irene are discussing whether to take the dog with them for a trip.
杰克、柔伊、艾琳正在討論是否要帶小狗去旅行。
Jack: I’m excited about the trip ! Can I take my dog with us?
Zoe: Does your dog behave itself?
Jack: Yes, but it gets a little nervous in the car.
Irene: Let’s call the hotel to ask if it allows pets.
-----------
必備單字
1. pet n.
寵物、寵兒（國中基本1200字）
2. allow v.
允許、准許（國中挑戰800字）
實用字詞
1. excited 感到興奮的
exciting 令人興奮的
2. behave oneself
安分、守規矩
閱讀技巧：
將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
Yes,／but it gets／a little nervous／in the car.
是的，／不過牠會／有一點緊張／在車裡。
斷句練習：
Let’s call the hotel to ask if it allows pets.
解答：
Let’s call the hotel／to ask if／it allows pets.
來打電話給旅館／去問問看是否／允許帶寵物。
考題練習：
TOEIC Bridge測驗X國中會考題型
1. What does Jack like to take?
(A) A cat
(B) A dog
(C) A bird
2. How does the dog feel in the car?
(A) Happy
(B) Sad
(C) Nervous
3. What will they do?
(A) Call the hotel
(B) Call the pet shop
(C) Call the car rental company
解答：
1. (B) 2. (C) 3. (A)
文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw
