A: I heard that the Taiwan Social Distancing App has already been downloaded over 8 million times.
B: However, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center, a minimum of 12 million people need to download the app for it to have a meaningful effect.
A: Also, some elderly people might not know how to turn on Bluetooth, while others might turn off Bluetooth or stop using the app altogether to save battery power or for other reasons.
Photo: CNA 照片：中央社
B: So everyone should download the app and do as suggested.
A: 聽說「台灣社交距離App」，下載次數已超過八百萬次。
B: 不過指揮中心說，至少要一千兩百萬人下載，才會有較明顯的效果。
A: 而且有些老人可能不會開藍牙，也有人為了避免耗電，或其他考量關閉藍牙，下載了也沒用。
B: 所以民眾要多下載、多配合才行。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
turn on/turn off, open/close
When using electronic devices, the opposite of turn on is turn off, and the opposite of open is close. Example 1: “Please turn on silent mode or turn off your phone before the performance starts.” Example 2: “The app has a bug in it: try closing and re-opening it.”
COVID-19 rapid test kit rationing 快篩實名制開賣！英文怎麼說？ 近日台灣疫情嚴峻，確診人數急遽上升，使得快篩需求大增，為了確保民眾權益，政府於二十八日起實施快篩實名制政策，但仍有不少民眾抱怨買不到快篩試劑。今天就讓我們從快篩缺貨的相關報導學英文吧！ shortage 短缺 The opposition Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) and several Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) mayors on Tuesday urged the government to do more to address the shortage of COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in the wake of the recent surge in domestic cases. （反對黨國民黨和多位民進黨的市長在周二紛紛督促政府採取更多措施，以因應近期國內病例激增後，產生的新冠肺炎快篩短缺問題。） address (v)代表「應付、處理」，重音放在第二音節，而這個單字更常見的意思為「地址」，重音在第一音節；另外，address還可以解釋為「對…演講、致詞」，當名詞時，可搭配動詞give。而不論是做動詞或名詞使用，都是用介系詞to，兩個都是多益測驗會出現的用法。 The issue of funding has yet to be addressed. （資金問題尚未得到解決。） He addressed a few introductory remarks to the audience. （他向觀眾說了幾句開場白。） She gave an address to the Royal Academy. （她在皇家藝術院發表了演講。） shortage (n)「短缺」來自於形容詞short，加上「-age」變成名詞用法，若缺乏的物品多於一個單字，則通常是用the shortage of N代表某件事物短缺，如快篩的英文COVID-19 rapid antigen tests包含五個單字，即可這樣使用。描述缺水時，則可簡單寫成water shortage。 There’s a shortage of food and shelter in the refugee camps. （難民營裡缺少足夠的食物和住處。） The long hot summer has led to serious water shortages. （這個夏天漫長而炎熱，導致嚴重缺水。） in the wake of「隨之而來」，這個介系詞主要表達在某件事情發生後隨之而來的結果，of要接所發生的事情，因此結果要寫在前面，與中文的思考邏輯相反，要特別注意；和動詞wake up「起床」意思完全不同。 Airport security was extra tight
Let’s download the Taiwan Social Distancing App (1/5) 快下載台灣社交距離App（一） A: That’s weird. Why have the real-name registration QR codes disappeared from public places? B: That’s because the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) has abolished the 1922 SMS Contact Tracing System. A: Is there anything to replace it? B: The CECC is encouraging everyone to use the Taiwan Social Distancing App. Haven’t you downloaded it? A: 奇怪，公共場所的實聯制QR code怎麼都不見了？ B: 中央流行疫情指揮中心已宣布，取消1922簡訊實聯制囉。 A: 那有什麼替代措施嗎？ B: 指揮中心鼓勵大家使用「台灣社交距離」App，你下載了沒？ （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.