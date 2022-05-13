SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Let’s download the Taiwan Social Distancing App (5/5) 快下載台灣社交距離App（五）

A: I heard that the Taiwan Social Distancing App has already been downloaded over 8 million times.

B: However, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center, a minimum of 12 million people need to download the app for it to have a meaningful effect.

A: Also, some elderly people might not know how to turn on Bluetooth, while others might turn off Bluetooth or stop using the app altogether to save battery power or for other reasons.

A department store in Taipei displays a poster encouraging shoppers to download the Taiwan Social Distancing App. 台北市百貨業者貼出宣導海報，鼓勵下載台灣社交距離App。 Photo: CNA 照片：中央社

B: So everyone should download the app and do as suggested.

A: 聽說「台灣社交距離App」，下載次數已超過八百萬次。

B: 不過指揮中心說，至少要一千兩百萬人下載，才會有較明顯的效果。

A: 而且有些老人可能不會開藍牙，也有人為了避免耗電，或其他考量關閉藍牙，下載了也沒用。

B: 所以民眾要多下載、多配合才行。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.