English for Daily Life: Banquet 日常英語X國中會考【宴會情境】

編審: 致理科技大學講座教授 陳超明 / 編寫: 英語教學博士 張迪





Jack, Zoe and Irene are talking about a wedding.

杰克、柔伊、艾琳正在談論一場婚禮的事。

Zoe: How was the wedding last Saturday?

Jack: It was great! The couple was a perfect match for each other.

Irene: Where was it?

Jack: It was at a 5-star hotel in Taichung, and the food was so delicious.

必備單字

1. delicious adj. 好吃的

（國中基本1200字）

2. couple ] n. 一對、一雙、伴侶

（國中挑戰800字）

實用字詞

1. a perfect match 完美的配對

2. 5-star hotel 五星級飯店

閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀

The couple was／a perfect match／for each other.

這對新人是／完美的配對／對彼此來說。

斷句練習：

It was at a 5-star hotel in Taichung, and the food was so delicious.

解答：

It was at／a 5-star hotel／in Taichung,／and the food was／so delicious.

是在／一家五星級飯店／在台中，／而且食物／都很好吃。

考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗X國中會考題型

1. When was the wedding?

(A) Next weekend

(B) This weekend

(C) Last weekend

2. Where was the wedding?

(A) At a hotel

(B) At a hostel

(C) At a motel

3. Did Jack enjoy the food at the wedding?

(A) Yes, he did.

(B) No, he didn’t.

(C) He had no comment on it.

解答：

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (A)

