English for Daily Life: Banquet 日常英語X國中會考【宴會情境】

編審: 致理科技大學講座教授 陳超明 / 編寫: 英語教學博士 張迪





Jack, Zoe and Irene are talking about a wedding.

杰克、柔伊、艾琳正在談論一場婚禮的事。

Zoe: How was the wedding last Saturday?

Jack: It was great! The couple was a perfect match for each other.

Irene: Where was it?

Jack: It was at a 5-star hotel in Taichung, and the food was so delicious.

必備單字

1. delicious adj. 好吃的

(國中基本1200字)

2. couple ] n. 一對、一雙、伴侶

(國中挑戰800字)

實用字詞

1. a perfect match 完美的配對

2. 5-star hotel 五星級飯店

閱讀技巧:將長句分成短字詞,以利閱讀

The couple was/a perfect match/for each other.

這對新人是/完美的配對/對彼此來說。

斷句練習:

It was at a 5-star hotel in Taichung, and the food was so delicious.

解答:

It was at/a 5-star hotel/in Taichung,/and the food was/so delicious.

是在/一家五星級飯店/在台中,/而且食物/都很好吃。

考題練習:TOEIC Bridge測驗X國中會考題型

1. When was the wedding?

(A) Next weekend

(B) This weekend

(C) Last weekend

2. Where was the wedding?

(A) At a hotel

(B) At a hostel

(C) At a motel

3. Did Jack enjoy the food at the wedding?

(A) Yes, he did.

(B) No, he didn’t.

(C) He had no comment on it.

解答:

1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (A)

