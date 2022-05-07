Jack, Zoe and Irene are talking about a wedding.
杰克、柔伊、艾琳正在談論一場婚禮的事。
Zoe: How was the wedding last Saturday?
Jack: It was great! The couple was a perfect match for each other.
Irene: Where was it?
Jack: It was at a 5-star hotel in Taichung, and the food was so delicious.
----------
必備單字
1. delicious adj. 好吃的
（國中基本1200字）
2. couple ] n. 一對、一雙、伴侶
（國中挑戰800字）
實用字詞
1. a perfect match 完美的配對
2. 5-star hotel 五星級飯店
閱讀技巧：將長句分成短字詞，以利閱讀
The couple was／a perfect match／for each other.
這對新人是／完美的配對／對彼此來說。
斷句練習：
It was at a 5-star hotel in Taichung, and the food was so delicious.
解答：
It was at／a 5-star hotel／in Taichung,／and the food was／so delicious.
是在／一家五星級飯店／在台中，／而且食物／都很好吃。
考題練習：TOEIC Bridge測驗X國中會考題型
1. When was the wedding?
(A) Next weekend
(B) This weekend
(C) Last weekend
2. Where was the wedding?
(A) At a hotel
(B) At a hostel
(C) At a motel
3. Did Jack enjoy the food at the wedding?
(A) Yes, he did.
(B) No, he didn’t.
(C) He had no comment on it.
解答：
1. (C) 2. (A) 3. (A)
文章由 English OK 授權使用: www.englishok.com.tw
Labor Day strike on May 1 台鐵勞動節「罷工」！從新聞事件學多益英文 隨著五一勞動節來臨，許多人都計畫趁著三天連假外出旅遊，但這次勞動節的出遊可能會面臨交通安排上的選擇和改變，因為台鐵工會已經預告將於五月一日發起不加班的抗爭運動，台鐵也宣布當日將停駛所有列車，今天就讓我們從中央社最初對台鐵罷工事件的英文報導學多益測驗中常考的單字吧！ protest、demonstration 抗議 More than 12,000 Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) employees, including 90 percent of its drivers, have vowed not to work on May 1 to protest the government’s proposal to corporatize the transportation agency. （超過一萬兩千名台鐵員工，包含90%的列車駕駛員已決定將在五月一日當天罷工，以抗議政府將台鐵公司化的提案。） protest「抗議」可以是動詞或名詞，但要注意動詞的重音在第二音節，名詞則在第一音節。此外，也可用動詞stage 來表達「組織、發起」如stage a protest「舉行抗議」。 A group of people gathered in front of City Hall to protest against the government’s mask mandate. （一群人聚集在市政府前抗議政府的口罩令。） 除了protest，也可以用demonstration (n)表示「示威、抗議」，protesters／demonstrators代表「抗議者」。 A big crowd of demonstrators was protesting the recent tax increase. （一群示威者在抗議最近增稅。） demonstrate (v)是一字多義，除了代表「示威」，在多益測驗中多為「示範」的意思，生活中經常聽到大家說demo，就是demonstration的名詞。 During our training workshop, our instructor will demonstrate how to use a power drill properly and safely. （在我們的訓練工作坊裡，講師會示範如何適當並安全地使用電鑽。） 以「罷工」形式發起的抗議，經常用strike (n)，就是這次台鐵的罷工。新聞報導中罷工的起因是源自於台鐵「公司化」corporatize (v)，大家對這個單字一定相當熟悉，因為它的名詞corporation「公司」、形容詞corporate「公司的」經常在多益測驗中出現，但這次加上動詞字尾「-ze」。類似情況的單字還有systemize「系統化」、modernize「現代化」。而和corporatize相反的就是state-owned enterprise、government-owned enterprise「國營企業」。 During the speech, Mr Azar emphasized the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). In other
The 2022 Asia Pride Games, which opened on Friday last week and runs through tomorrow, is the first time that the games have been held in an Asian country with marriage equality. The games include 15 disciplines, such as bodybuilding, esports, and road running. Many disciplines even broke the traditional approach of dividing the participants into either men or women’s categories, by adding a non-binary category and parent and child category. The Asia Pride Games has been held in cities worldwide for decades. Welcoming LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) participants from more than ten countries each year, the games have
The Maximowicz’s snakebark maples in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area have recently been turning purplish red. After seeing photos of the leafy spectacle, someone remarked that the pandemic has long prevented them from going abroad, but it would be a true pleasure to hike up Taipingshan and enjoy the scenery. Taipingshan’s maple trees, which mostly grow on either side of the central stairway of the Taipingshan Villa, turn red in April each year and remain so until September. Tourists who have been there sing its praises, saying that photos taken there will turn out beautiful no matter how you take
A: I’m aware that Musk founded SpaceX, and that he is the CEO of Tesla. B: I also heard that Musk is a heavy user of Twitter, and that he has 84 million followers. A: Is that why he’s buying Twitter? B: I think it’s because he wants to expand into social media. A: 我知道馬斯克是太空探索技術公司的創辦人，也是特斯拉的執行長。 B: 聽說他還是推特的重度使用者，擁有多達近八千四百萬追隨者。 A: 所以他就買下了推特？ B: 應該是想進軍社群媒體吧。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.