Maple leaves redden the slopes of Yilan’s Taipingshan 太平山紫葉槭變紫紅色 怎麼拍怎麼美

The Maximowicz’s snakebark maples in the Taipingshan National Forest Recreation Area have recently been turning purplish red. After seeing photos of the leafy spectacle, someone remarked that the pandemic has long prevented them from going abroad, but it would be a true pleasure to hike up Taipingshan and enjoy the scenery.

Taipingshan’s maple trees, which mostly grow on either side of the central stairway of the Taipingshan Villa, turn red in April each year and remain so until September. Tourists who have been there sing its praises, saying that photos taken there will turn out beautiful no matter how you take them.

The Luodong Forest District Office says that when there is clear weather over Taipingshan, the azure sky further accentuates the beauty of the maples, which in recent days have attracted a fair number of people to go up the mountain and admire the scenery.

The burgundy leaves of Maximowicz’s snakebark maples on Yilan County’s Taipingshan contrast with the blue sky above. 宜蘭縣太平山紫葉槭紫紅色樹葉與蔚藍天空相映成趣。 Photo courtesy of the Luodong Forest District Office 照片︰羅東林管處提供

Taipingshan rises 2,000m above sea level, and the mountain climate is quite cool, with temperatures averaging 10 degrees colder than in the lowlands.

(Liberty Times, translated by Julian Clegg)

宜蘭縣太平山國家森林遊樂區的紫葉槭，近來紛紛轉變成紫紅色，畫面曝光後，網友回應說，受疫情影響很久沒出國，此時上太平山賞景無疑是小確幸。

太平山紫葉槭集中在太平山莊中央階梯兩側，每年四月進入紅葉期，一直持續到九月。去過的遊客大讚在這兒拍照怎麼拍怎麼美。

羅東林管處表示，太平山天氣放晴，蔚藍天空更能襯托出紫葉槭之美，連日來吸引不少人上山賞景。

太平山海拔兩千公尺，山區氣溫比平地低十度，氣候相當涼爽。

(自由時報江志雄)