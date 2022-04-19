Children think farm animals deserve to be treated as well as human beings but lose this belief in adolescence, a groundbreaking study has found.
Researchers from the universities of Exeter and Oxford asked a group of British children aged nine to 11, young adults aged 18 to 21 and older men and women about their attitudes to different sorts of animals.
In general, the children said farm animals and human beings should be treated the same and found eating animals less morally acceptable than both sets of adults. The findings suggest that “speciesism” — a moral hierarchy that gives different value to different animals — is learned during adolescence, according to the study.
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
“Humans’ relationship with animals is full of ethical double standards,” said the lead author, Luke McGuire, a lecturer at the University of Exeter who specializes in social and moral development. “Some animals are beloved household companions, while others are kept in factory farms for economic benefit. Judgments seem to largely depend on the species of the animal in question: dogs are our friends, pigs are food.”
The report says an important aspect of the human mind is “moral acrobatics”: people can hold ethical values that contradict each other and employ moral double standards. But the origins of moral acrobatics relating to animals is poorly understood and the researchers say this new study provides some of the first evidence examining the differences in how children and adults think about animal treatment.
Among other tasks, participants in the study were presented with pictures including a farm animal and companion animals and asked to categorize them as “food”, “pet” or “object”. They were asked how animals were treated, and how they should be treated.
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
Children did not judge all animals to be equal. They concluded, in fact, that dogs ought to be treated better than pigs — but also that pigs ought not to be treated differently from humans.
The two sets of adult groups said pigs ought to be treated less well than dogs, while humans and dogs ought to be treated the same.
McGuire said the study suggests that while children think farm animals and humans ought to be treated equally well, by adulthood people believe that companion animals and humans ought to be treated better. He said children rated eating animals as significantly less permissible than young adults and adults did.
The paper, published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, is titled “The development of speciesism: age-related differences in the moral view of animals.”
(The Guardian)
一項開創性的研究發現，兒童認為我們應像對待人類一樣來好好對待養殖場的動物，但青少年時期以後卻不再這麼認為。
艾希特大學及牛津大學的研究人員調查了一組九到十一歲的英國兒童、十八到二十一歲的年輕人，以及老年男性與女性，詢問他們對各種動物的態度。
總體而言，兒童表示養殖場動物與人類應受同等對待，且與其他兩組相比，兒童更覺得吃動物在道德上無法接受。研究結果顯示，「物種歧視」──賦予不同動物不同價值的一種道德階級制度──是在青少年時期習得的。
「人類與動物的關係充滿了道德雙重標準」，該研究主要作者、專研社會與道德發展的艾希特大學講師路克‧麥奎爾表示。「有些動物是家中受寵愛的朋友，而別的動物則是為了經濟利益而飼養在工廠化的農場中。判斷似乎大多取決於動物的種類：狗是我們的朋友，豬是食物」。
該報告稱，人類思想的一個重要面向是「道德技巧」：人可以有相互矛盾的道德價值觀，並採取雙重道德標準。但與動物相關的道德技巧，我們對其源起知之甚少；研究人員表示，這項新研究檢驗了兒童與成人在對待動物上的觀念差異，提供了一些初步證據。
問卷其他題目還包括請受試者看圖片，其中有養殖場動物及伴侶動物，並令其將這些動物歸類為「食物」、「寵物」或「物件」。還問受試者對待動物的方式，以及該如何對待這些動物。
兒童並不認為所有動物都是平等的。他們得出的結論其實是，狗應該得到比豬更好的待遇──但豬所受的待遇不應與人類有別。
兩個成人組則表示，豬的待遇應次於狗，而人與狗應受同等待遇。
麥奎爾說，這項研究顯示，雖然兒童認為養殖場動物與人類應受同等對待，但成年後則認為伴侶動物與人類應受較好的待遇。他表示，與年輕人及成年人相比，兒童明顯較不能容忍吃動物。
該論文發表在《社會心理與人格科學》期刊上，標題為「物種歧視的發展：動物道德觀之年齡差異」。
（台北時報林俐凱編譯）
A ready-mixed concrete (RMC) truck that was making a left turn in Changhua County’s Yuanlin City at midday on March 23 tipped over sideways onto the road with a loud “boom.” The front of the truck was dented, its windscreen smashed, and there was concrete spread all over the ground. Eyewitnesses said it was raining at the time, so the road surface was wet and slippery. They said the driver appeared to have turned too fast and lost control of the centrifugal force on the fully laden truck, causing it to tip over. The police said the driver was not under the
Taiwan launches new COVID-19 policy 台灣要與病毒共存或清零？英文這樣說 近期台灣新冠病毒（COVID-19）疫情升溫，每日確診病例屢創新高，造成人心惶惶。為了降低民眾的不安全感，政府在四月六日發表台灣未來的防疫策略，本週就讓我們來從路透社對此事件引述的文章，學習疫情相關與多益測驗中常考的單字吧！ 重症清零 zero severe cases Taiwan’s goal at this stage is to seek zero severe cases and to manage mild cases effectively. （台灣現階段的目標是「重症清零，輕症管控」為主。） severe「嚴重的」是標準修飾狀態的形容詞，可用來修飾疾病、問題或是負面的狀態，因此severe cases「重症」也就是confirmed cases「確診數」中的嚴重案件，相對的「輕症」就可以用mild cases形容。 日前，在病毒尚未變種前，多數國家都期盼要達到「清零」（zero-COVID 或 COVID-zero），但經過三年下來，zero-tolerance strategy「零容忍策略」的狀況似乎遙不可及，並且造成全球醫療及人心疲累，因此本次台灣政府提出「重症清零，輕症管控」的策略，期望達到非放任病毒肆虐式的「與病毒共存」的控管疫情策略。 與病毒共存 coexisting It is not “coexisting with the virus” that allows it to wreak havoc, but effective epidemic control and management. （不是放任病毒肆虐式的「與病毒共存」，而是有效的疫情控管。） coexist with the virus「與病毒共存」的概念，是二○二一年在疫情反覆延燒後，許多專家與研究提出的建議。coexist「共存」是由字根「co-」與exist 搭配出的詞彙；通常與字首「co-」、「col-」、「com-」、「con-」搭配的單字，都有together、with「共同、相互」的含意，如coordinate「協調一致」、commiserate「同情」、collaborate「合作」、contaminate「汙染」……等。 此外，本句還有一個重點︰wreak havoc「造成重創」也是在新聞中經常出現的詞彙。wreak「造成、引起（災禍等）」搭配havoc「大破壞、浩劫」，表示「造成重創」的意思。 War, sanctions and a weakened ruble wreaked havoc on the fortunes of the country’s richest people. （戰爭、制裁和盧布貶值對該國（俄國）最富有的人的財富造成重創。） 政府表示，要讓國民能有正常生活，就是要有積極的防疫措施（active epidemic preventions），即提升台灣的疫苗覆蓋率（the vaccine coverage rate）與充足的醫療量能（sufficient medical resources），包括快篩試劑（rapid antigen）、抗病毒藥物整備要持續增加。 如何描述確診病例攀升？ Taiwan aims for zero serious COVID cases as infections edge up. （隨著感染人數升溫，台灣的目標是「重症清零」。） edge表示「徐徐地移動」，因此edge up代表「逐漸上升」的意思。這個動詞可以用於描述「處理圖表上數字和情勢走向」的情況，也是多益測驗金融財務情境不可或缺的詞彙。 On April 1, Taiwan broke the 100 level for the first time in 2022 with
A: This year’s Grammy Awards was really lively and exciting. B: By comparison, Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards is increasingly dull. A: I feel that the Golden Melody Awards is drifting away from mainstream music. B: Yep. Pop music and singers seem to be gradually excluded. No wonder more and more fans are switching off. A: 本屆葛萊美獎真是熱鬧又精彩。 B: 相比之下，台灣的金曲獎顯得有些沉悶。 A: 我覺得金曲獎好像越來越向非主流音樂靠攏。 B: 把主流音樂和明星擋在門外，難怪跟歌迷的距離越來越遠。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
A: I heard that another Taiwanese designer, Xiao Qing-yang, was also nominated for an award this year. B: Yep, it was the sixth time he has been nominated for a Grammy. A: It means that two groups of Taiwanese were nominated for a Grammy in the same category. B: This shows that Taiwanese designers are now world-class. A: 聽說另一位台灣設計師蕭青陽本屆也入圍了。 B: 而且這是他第六次入圍唱片包裝設計獎。 A: 在同一項目就有兩組台灣人被提名耶。 B: 可見台灣設計師的水準已經是世界級。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.