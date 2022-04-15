A: This year’s Grammy Awards was really lively and exciting.
B: By comparison, Taiwan’s Golden Melody Awards is increasingly dull.
A: I feel that the Golden Melody Awards is drifting away from mainstream music.
Photo: AP 照片：美聯社
B: Yep. Pop music and singers seem to be gradually excluded. No wonder more and more fans are switching off.
A: 本屆葛萊美獎真是熱鬧又精彩。
B: 相比之下，台灣的金曲獎顯得有些沉悶。
A: 我覺得金曲獎好像越來越向非主流音樂靠攏。
B: 把主流音樂和明星擋在門外，難怪跟歌迷的距離越來越遠。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
switching off
Instead of “switching off,” you could say “turning off,” “tuning out” or “losing interest.”
The news that film star Bruce Willis has retired from acting due to aphasia has shone a spotlight on the poorly understood communication disorder. “Aphasia just means that someone has a problem with language that they weren’t born with,” Hugo Botha, a neurologist at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota explained. The most common cause is stroke or head injury — and experts stress that while it can affect the production and comprehension of both speech and written words, it normally doesn’t impact intelligence. It affects some two million Americans, according to the National Aphasia Association, making it more common than Parkinson’s
This is a school notice to the teachers about the cellphone use policy. 這是學校發給老師關於手機使用政策的通知。 Notice to Teachers The school caught 2 students cheating on the exam last week. They used cellphones to text answers to each other. In the future, teachers need to collect students’ cellphones before every exam. If students use cellphones during tests, they will get an “F” grade. 必備單字 1. cheat v. 作弊、欺騙（國中基本1200字） 2. cell phone／cellphone phr.／n. 手機（國中基本1200字） 實用字詞 1. caught + sb. + Ving 抓到某人「正在」做某事 2. an “F” grade 不及格的成績 3. text
Taiwanese win first-ever Grammy Award (2/5) 台灣人首奪葛萊美獎（二） A: This year's Grammy Awards was the first time that Taiwanese have won an award. B: Do you mean the Taiwanese designer duo Li Jheng-han and Yu Wei? A: That's right. It was the first time the duo had been nominated for a Grammy, and they went on to win the award for "Best Recording Package." B: It's incredible that they were able to beat competition from all around the world. A: 本屆葛萊美獎，首次有台灣人獲獎呢。 B: 你是指雙人設計師組合李政瀚、于薇吧？ A: 沒錯，他們首度入圍就得到「最佳唱片包裝設計」獎。 B: 能打敗全世界的競爭者真厲害。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
Taiwanese win first-ever Grammy Award (1/5) 台灣人首奪葛萊美獎（一） A: Did you watch the Grammy Awards ceremony last week? B: I did. Jon Batiste took home five awards: he was the biggest winner of the night. A: The performance by BTS was also amazing. B: It was a shame that BTS didn't win the "Best Pop Duo/Group Performance" award this year. A: 你上星期有看葛萊美獎頒獎典禮嗎？ B: 有啊，強巴提斯勇奪五項大獎，是本屆的大贏家唷。 A: 防彈少年團的表演也蠻精彩的。 B: 可惜他們今年又沒得到「最佳流行團體／組合」獎。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）