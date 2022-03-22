SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

What are Taiwan’s highest-paying industries? (2/5) 哪些產業「薪」情最好呢？（二）

A: Actually, according to government data, Taiwan’s economic growth reached 6 percent last year.

B: Then, how come salaries have seen negative growth?

A: That’s because the economic growth is concentrated among only a few industries: the semiconductor industry alone accounts for nearly one-fifth of the nation’s GDP.

A job fair in Taichung. 在台中的就業博覽會。 Photo: Tsai Shu-yuan, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報蔡淑媛

B: No wonder everyone is so indifferent toward the economic growth.

A: 其實根據政府的統計，台灣去年經濟成長率高達百分之六耶。

B: 那薪水怎麼會負成長？

A: 因為經濟成長過度集中在某些產業上，光是半導體業就佔了台灣的GDP將近五分之一。

B: 難怪大家對所謂的經濟成長這麼無感。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.