Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has captured the world’s attention, with anti-war sentiment spreading to the art world. In solidarity with Ukraine, Japanese contemporary artist Takashi Murakami has uploaded onto Instagram a “light-blue-over-yellow” Ukrainian flag artwork with his signature motif of smiling sunflowers, accompanied with the hashtag: #Peace. Simple yet powerful, the artwork is meant to convey his concern for the ongoing war.
Despite running a fever after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, Murakami created a sunflower-themed artwork centering on peace. Touched by his work, fans have left messages of support from around the world. The smiley rainbow-colored sunflower is Murakami’s signature motif, which the artist has previously stated represents love, hope, peace, poetic rhythm, and the wonders of the world. His latest work is to deliver a message urging for peace.
In addition to famous Japanese artists, artists worldwide have also shown their support with actions, such as putting up anti-war paintings in the world-renowned art festival Documenta or including the Ukrainian flag in street graffiti in Paris. A number of European artistic institutions, such as the Berlin International Film Festival, have lent their support to Ukraine and expressed their hope for a speedy conclusion to the war.
Photo: screen grab from Takashi Murakami’s Instagram page 照片︰村上隆IG
(Translated by Rita Wang, Taipei Times)
俄羅斯向烏克蘭發動戰爭成為國際焦點，反戰風潮延燒至藝術圈。日本當代藝術家村上隆透過IG發文，曬出一張以招牌太陽花作為創作主題的作品，搭配象徵烏克蘭國旗的「上黃下藍」色調，並標記「#Peace」和平一字，簡潔有力地表達出對戰事的關注。
村上隆近日因接種疫苗身體不適發高燒，仍不忘創作以招牌太陽花為主題的「和平」畫作，讓粉絲們感到暖心，來自世界各地的網友也紛紛留言應援。實際上，擁有笑臉的七彩太陽花為村上隆的標誌圖案，他先前受訪時就指出「微笑小花」代表愛、希望、和平、詩歌的脈動與世界的奇妙，新作品更是再次宣揚和平。
除了日本知名藝術家們，各國的藝術家也挺身而出，像是世界著名藝術展覽「卡塞爾文獻展」的場館就高掛著反戰繪畫的作品，巴黎街頭塗鴉彩繪也融入烏克蘭國旗，而柏林影展等歐洲各個團體機構也紛紛為烏克蘭發聲，期盼戰爭早日結束。
(自由時報)
Following the success of its first and second seasons, the newest season of hit Taiwanese drama series “Light the Night” is set to debut on Netflix on Friday. Set in Taipei’s red light district in the 1980s, the story is about love and hate among a group of hostesses at a hostess bar, where one of them is murdered. Starring actress Ruby Lin and a cast of A-line stars, the production of the series cost as much as NT$250 million (US$8.9 million). When the first season of the show was released in November last year, it topped Netflix’s Taiwanese chart in
Across the world, girls are more likely than boys to blame academic failure on a lack of talent, according to a large study on gender stereotypes published Wednesday last week. Paradoxically, the idea that males are inherently more brilliant was most entrenched in countries that are more egalitarian. Such stereotypes have been explored in the past, but the new work, published in the journal Science Advances, has the advantage of encompassing 500,000 students across the world, making it possible to compare between countries. It used data from the 2018 Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), a study conducted every three years to
Keelung is a rainy city, especially this year, but rain is also a selling point for Keelung. The city government has launched a creative marketing campaign called “a date in the rain,” whereby people can enjoy special rainy-day discounts by simply subscribing to the “ting-a-kha” Line instant messenger account. Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang invites everyone to savor a special kind of pleasure by sipping coffee on a rainy day. Lin says the “ting-a-kha” Line account is Taiwan’s first creative marketing campaign that takes rainfall as the benchmark for offering discounts, and the more it rains, the bigger the discount. He says
Lee Chih-kai tops the world in pommel horse (4/5) 「鞍馬王子」李智凱躍居世界第一（四） A: Will Lee Chih-kai compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics? B: I should think so, but it would be really difficult. A: How so? B: After each Olympic Games, the gymnastic world revises its scoring criteria: the number of points awarded for Lee’s signature move has been reduced. So he will need to practice an even trickier move. A: 李智凱會不會挑戰巴黎奧運啊？ B: 應該會，不過難度更高。 A: 為什麼？ B: 因為每屆奧運結束後，體操界都會修訂評分標準，他的招牌動作分數被降低了，只好再練習更難的動作。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.