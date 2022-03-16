‘Light the Night’ to release 3rd season on Friday 台劇《華燈初上》 第三季上架再掀熱潮

Following the success of its first and second seasons, the newest season of hit Taiwanese drama series “Light the Night” is set to debut on Netflix on Friday. Set in Taipei’s red light district in the 1980s, the story is about love and hate among a group of hostesses at a hostess bar, where one of them is murdered.

Starring actress Ruby Lin and a cast of A-line stars, the production of the series cost as much as NT$250 million (US$8.9 million). When the first season of the show was released in November last year, it topped Netflix’s Taiwanese chart in just two days, becoming the fastest chart topper ever. The third season will cause another sensation when the murderer is finally revealed.

When asked whether there will be a fourth season or a movie version, Lin, who also produces the series, admitted recently that the thought did cross her mind, adding that another new season is not completely out of the question.

The cast of “Light the Night.” 《華燈初上》主角。 Photo courtesy of Bossdom Digiinnovation Co 照片：百聿數碼提供

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

熱門台劇《華燈初上》繼前兩季造成轟動，最新一季週五即將在網飛上架。該劇背景設定為一九八○年代、位於台北市的紅燈區，是關於一群酒店小姐愛恨情仇的故事，其中一位還慘遭謀殺。

《華燈初上》由林心如等多位大牌所主演，整部影集的製作費高達二‧五億台幣（約八百九十多萬美元）。第一季稍早於去年十一月開播，兩天內即衝上網飛的台灣排行榜冠軍，成為最快奪冠的台劇。隨著謀殺犯終於在第三季揭曉，勢必掀起另一波熱潮。

當被問及是否會繼續拍第四季、甚至拍電影版，身兼製作人的林心如近日回應，的確曾考慮過，再拍一季並非不可能。

（台北時報張聖恩)