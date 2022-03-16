A: Did you see Lee Chih-kai compete at the Tokyo Olympics last year?
B: Yep, I did. I was so nervous that I held my breath while he was vaulting over the pommel horse.
A: In the end, he won a silver medal at the Games.
Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報林正堃
B: Yep, it was a much-deserved reward after nearly two decades of hard work.
A: 去年東京奧運，你有看李智凱比賽嗎？
B: 有啊，他跳上鞍馬時我緊張到不敢呼吸。
A: 最後他還是成功搶下了一面奧運銀牌。
B: 十幾年的努力終於得到回報啦。
（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）
nervous
Synonyms: tense, anxious, agitated, on edge.
