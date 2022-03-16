SPEAK UP ! 雙語會話

Lee Chih-kai tops the world in pommel horse (3/5) 「鞍馬王子」李智凱躍居世界第一（三)

A: Did you see Lee Chih-kai compete at the Tokyo Olympics last year?

B: Yep, I did. I was so nervous that I held my breath while he was vaulting over the pommel horse.

A: In the end, he won a silver medal at the Games.

Olympic silver medalist Lee Chih-kai. 奧運銀牌得主李智凱。 Photo: Lin Cheng-kung, Liberty Times 照片︰自由時報林正堃

B: Yep, it was a much-deserved reward after nearly two decades of hard work.

A: 去年東京奧運，你有看李智凱比賽嗎？

B: 有啊，他跳上鞍馬時我緊張到不敢呼吸。

A: 最後他還是成功搶下了一面奧運銀牌。

B: 十幾年的努力終於得到回報啦。

（Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩）

Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.