Tensions in eastern Ukraine and heightened Western fears of a Russian invasion should not have a significant impact on the International Space Station or US-Russia cooperation in space, the former head of the National Space Council told The Associated Press. That was before Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday last week, however. Four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut are currently on the space station. Scott Pace, who served as executive secretary of the space council under US President Donald Trump and is now the director of the Space Policy Institute at George Washington University, said the space
Hosted by the duo Ken and Kylie, Bailingguo News is a bilingual international news podcast that ranked as the second most popular podcast in Taiwan last year. To achieve the long-term goal of letting Taiwan be heard by the international community, Bailingguo News has created the English-language show “Tough Bobas: Taiwan Uncensored.” Combining talk show with hilarious parodies that satirize world political events, the sketch-comedy show has four episodes in store. The cast includes singer Kimberley Chen, Youtuber David Huang, comedian Kurt Hsiao, DJ Marc Orange and Internet celebrity Holger Chen. Finding the cast was no easy business: not only
A: Is the James Webb Space Telescope powerful? I’ve only heard of the Hubble Space Telescope. B: Give me a break! Webb is 100 times more sensitive than Hubble. A: Where in space do the telescopes operate? B: Hubble orbits the Earth, whereas Webb orbits the so-called “Lagrange point.” A: 韋伯望遠鏡很厲害嗎？我只聽過哈伯望遠鏡。 B: 拜託，韋伯比哈伯靈敏百倍耶，是全世界最強的望遠鏡。 A: 那他們在哪裡運轉啊？ B: 哈伯會繞行地球軌道，韋伯則繞行太空中所謂的「拉格朗日點」。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Is the James Webb Space Telescope powerful? (1/5) 韋伯望遠鏡很厲害嗎？（一） A: What’s this photo? B: It’s the first photo of a star taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. A: I didn’t realize you’re an astronomy nut. B: Yep, NASA even published a “selfie” taken by the telescope recently. A: 這是什麼照片？ B: 是韋伯太空望遠鏡拍到的第一顆星星！ A: 原來你是一位天文迷？ B: 對啊，美國太空總署NASA宣布，韋伯還成功自拍呢。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.