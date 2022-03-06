Ex-official: Space station ‘largely isolated’ from tensions 國際緊張局勢 太空站置身事外

Tensions in eastern Ukraine and heightened Western fears of a Russian invasion should not have a significant impact on the International Space Station or US-Russia cooperation in space, the former head of the National Space Council told The Associated Press. That was before Russia launched an invasion of Ukraine on Thursday last week, however. Four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts and one European astronaut are currently on the space station. Scott Pace, who served as executive secretary of the space council under US President Donald Trump and is now the director of the Space Policy Institute at George Washington University, said the space