Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
Netflix’s latest documentary The Tinder Swindler has gone viral after it went online for its “crazier than a movie” story. Featuring the accounts of three victims: Cecilie, Ayleen and Pernilla, the film introduces the audience to Simon Leviev, a good-looking con artist posing as a billionaire, who scams several women out of millions of dollars. What begins as a fairytale romance sours into a nightmare, and turns into a cautionary tale of the dangers of online dating. Claiming to be the son of a diamond tycoon, Simon would entice women on social media by flaunting pictures of his luxurious lifestyle. He
What’s your horoscope for this year? (1/5) 今年12星座運勢如何？（一） A: I hope I will have lots of good fortune in the Year of the Tiger. B: Have you seen the famous astrologer Jesse Tang’s horoscope reading for this year? A: No, I haven’t. Actually, I don’t really believe in star signs. B: Some people say that astrology is a kind of statistical analysis. So you can just use it as a reference, you don’t need to take it too seriously. A: 我希望在虎年能好運旺旺來。 B: 你有看「國師」唐綺陽今年的十二星座運勢嗎？ A: 沒有耶，我個人不太相信星座。 B: 有人說占星學也是一種統計學，你就參考一下別太迷信就好啦。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Pollution by states and companies is contributing to more deaths globally than COVID-19, a UN environmental report published on Tuesday last week said, calling for “immediate and ambitious action” to ban some toxic chemicals. The report said pollution from pesticides, plastics and electronic waste is causing widespread human rights violations and at least 9 million premature deaths a year, and that the issue is largely being overlooked. The coronavirus pandemic has caused close to 5.9 million deaths, according to data aggregator Worldometer. “Current approaches to managing the risks posed by pollution and toxic substances are clearly failing, resulting in widespread violations of the
A: What’s your horoscope for this year? B: According to Tang, Arians may be betrayed by a backstabber while trying to achieve their goals, and should aim to be more proactive. A: How about Taurans and Geminis? B: Taurans may expand their interpersonal network, while Geminis will meet an important person and be guided by him or her. A: 今年十二星座運勢如何？ B: 據唐老師說，牡羊座可能會犯小人，要主動積極些。 A: 金牛座、雙子座呢？ B: 金牛可拓展人際關係，雙子則會遇到貴人提攜唷。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.