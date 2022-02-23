Musical ‘Cats’ is touring Taiwan again in six cities 經典音樂劇《貓》 再度來台巡迴演6城市

Long-lived musical “Cats” has now returned to Taiwan for the sixth time. And this time, the tour will be staging as many as 36 shows in six cities, more than on previous occasions. After opening at the Taipei Arena, the tour then moved to Taichung last week and Hualien County this week, before heading to Kaohsiung, Tainan and Hsinchu County later on.

First opening in London nearly 41 years ago in 1981, the musical tells the story of a tribe of cats called the “Jellicles.” The show, by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is known for its catchy songs, including “Memory.” It was originally scheduled to open in Taiwan in June last year as part of its 40th Anniversary Tour, but this was postponed due to the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Cats,” along with “Les Miserables” (1985), “The Phantom of the Opera” (1986) and “Miss Saigon” (1989), are regarded as the four biggest musicals of all time.

The cast of the musical “Cats.” 音樂劇《貓》的演員陣容。 Photo: Chen Yi-chuan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報陳奕全

(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)

經典音樂劇《貓》近日六度來台巡迴演出，而這次，該劇預計將打破紀錄，在六個城市演出多達三十六場。於台北小巨蛋開演後，該劇上週在台中演出，本週則移師至花蓮縣，稍後還會前往高雄、台南，及新竹縣巡演。

《貓》劇於一九八一年在倫敦首演，至今熱唱近四十一年，這是關於一群「傑利可貓」的故事，該劇由安德魯洛伊韋柏所製作，並以劇中《Memory》等多首金曲而聞名。原本這次台灣巡演排定去年六月登場，亦是該劇四十週年全球巡演的一部分，不料受疫情升溫影響，巡演被迫延期到今年。

《貓》劇常被譽為四大音樂劇之一！另外三部包括︰《悲慘世界》（一九八五年）、《歌劇魅影》（一九八六年）、《西貢小姐》（一九八九年）。

(台北時報張聖恩)