Long-lived musical “Cats” has now returned to Taiwan for the sixth time. And this time, the tour will be staging as many as 36 shows in six cities, more than on previous occasions. After opening at the Taipei Arena, the tour then moved to Taichung last week and Hualien County this week, before heading to Kaohsiung, Tainan and Hsinchu County later on.
First opening in London nearly 41 years ago in 1981, the musical tells the story of a tribe of cats called the “Jellicles.” The show, by Andrew Lloyd Webber, is known for its catchy songs, including “Memory.” It was originally scheduled to open in Taiwan in June last year as part of its 40th Anniversary Tour, but this was postponed due to the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Cats,” along with “Les Miserables” (1985), “The Phantom of the Opera” (1986) and “Miss Saigon” (1989), are regarded as the four biggest musicals of all time.
Photo: Chen Yi-chuan, Liberty Times 照片：自由時報陳奕全
(Eddy Chang, Taipei Times)
經典音樂劇《貓》近日六度來台巡迴演出，而這次，該劇預計將打破紀錄，在六個城市演出多達三十六場。於台北小巨蛋開演後，該劇上週在台中演出，本週則移師至花蓮縣，稍後還會前往高雄、台南，及新竹縣巡演。
《貓》劇於一九八一年在倫敦首演，至今熱唱近四十一年，這是關於一群「傑利可貓」的故事，該劇由安德魯洛伊韋柏所製作，並以劇中《Memory》等多首金曲而聞名。原本這次台灣巡演排定去年六月登場，亦是該劇四十週年全球巡演的一部分，不料受疫情升溫影響，巡演被迫延期到今年。
《貓》劇常被譽為四大音樂劇之一！另外三部包括︰《悲慘世界》（一九八五年）、《歌劇魅影》（一九八六年）、《西貢小姐》（一九八九年）。
(台北時報張聖恩)
Are you following the Beijing Winter Olympics? (4/5) 你有在看北京冬奧嗎？（四） A: The men’s singles figure skating competition is about to start: I’m so nervous, I have butterflies in my stomach. B: Japan’s “Ice Prince” Yuzuru Hanyu is my idol. A: US’ “Quad King” Nathan Chen is far superior. B: Be quiet. They’re about to come out onto the rink. A: 男子單人花式滑冰比賽快要開始了，我好緊張喔。 B: 日本「滑冰王子」羽生結弦是我的偶像耶。 A: 美國「四周跳之王」陳巍才厲害咧。 B: 別吵別吵，他們要登場啦。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Are you following the Beijing Winter Olympics? (5/5) 你有在看北京冬奧嗎？（五） A: The figure skating team event is also a fantastic spectacle. B: Yep. The Russian team, which is competing under the name Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), beat all the competition to bag a gold medal. A: Unfortunately, a female skater tested positive for a banned substance. B: After watching it, even I am inspired to take up skating. A: 這次花式滑冰團體賽也很精彩。 B: 沒錯，俄國隊以「ROC」（俄羅斯奧委會）的名義參賽，最後打敗各國獲得金牌。 A: 可惜俄國隊有女選手被驗出使用禁藥。 B: 看完比賽連我都想要學滑冰啦。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Following several days of non-stop rain, on the afternoon of Feb. 5 four boulders rolled down a steep slope onto Huhai Road in Keelung City. Luckily, the huge rocks did not hit any passing vehicles, so it was not as bad as it could have been. At 1pm on the day in question, the Keelung City Fire Department received a report that some boulders had rolled down onto Huhai Road at the 1.9km point and were obstructing the traffic. When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that no vehicles had been crushed. Keelung City Councilor Nick Chang also rushed to the