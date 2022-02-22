Pollution by states and companies is contributing to more deaths globally than COVID-19, a UN environmental report published on Tuesday last week said, calling for “immediate and ambitious action” to ban some toxic chemicals.
The report said pollution from pesticides, plastics and electronic waste is causing widespread human rights violations and at least 9 million premature deaths a year, and that the issue is largely being overlooked.
The coronavirus pandemic has caused close to 5.9 million deaths, according to data aggregator Worldometer.
Photo: Reuters 照片：路透
“Current approaches to managing the risks posed by pollution and toxic substances are clearly failing, resulting in widespread violations of the right to a clean, healthy and sustainable environment,” the report’s author, UN Special Rapporteur David Boyd, concluded.
Due to be presented next month to the UN Human Rights Council, which has declared a clean environment a human right, the document was posted on the Council’s Web site on Tuesday last week.
It urges a ban on polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl, man-made substances used in household products such as non-stick cookware that have been linked to cancer and dubbed “forever chemicals” because they don’t break down easily.
Photo: AFP 照片：法新社
It also seeks the clean-up of polluted sites and, in extreme cases, the possible relocations of affected communities — many of them poor, marginalized and indigenous — from so-called “sacrifice zones.”
That term, originally used to describe nuclear test zones, was expanded in the report to include any heavily contaminated site or place rendered uninhabitable by climate change.
UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet has called environmental threats the biggest global rights challenge, and a growing number of climate and environmental justice cases are invoking human rights with success.
Chemical waste is set to be part of negotiations at a UN environment conference in Nairobi, Kenya, starting on Monday next week, including a proposal to establish a devoted panel, similar to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. (Reuters)
聯合國上週二發布的一份環境報告指出，各國與企業造成的污染，在全球所導致的死亡人數超過死於COVID-19的人數，因此呼籲「立即採取大刀闊斧的行動」禁用一些有毒化學品。
該報告說，農藥、塑膠及電子廢棄物所造成的污染，造成大規模人權侵犯，每年至少有九百萬人過早死亡，而且此問題多半被忽視了。
根據資料整合網站Worldometer之數據，冠狀病毒大流行已造成近五百九十萬人死亡。
該報告作者、聯合國特別報告員大衛‧波伊德總結道：「目前對污染及有毒物質的風險管理方法顯然是失敗的，導致我們擁有清潔、健康及永續環境的權利被廣泛侵犯」。
該報告已於上週二發佈在聯合國人權理事會網站，將於下月送交理事會──該理事會宣示擁有潔淨環境為人權。
該報告敦促禁用多氟烷基和全氟烷基，這些人造物質用於家用產品例如不沾廚具，這些物質與癌症有關，且被稱為「永久化學品」，因其不易分解。
它還呼籲清理被污染的地方，在極端情況下，可能將受影響的社區──其中許多是貧困、社會邊緣人及原住民──搬離所謂的「犧牲區」。
「犧牲區」這術語原指核子試爆場，此報告將其定義擴及任何因氣候變化或嚴重污染而不適人居的地方。
聯合國人權事務負責人蜜雪兒‧巴舍萊將環境威脅稱為全球最大的人權挑戰，越來越多援引人權的氣候與環境司法案件取得成功。
化學廢棄物問題將納入二月二十八日起在肯亞奈洛比舉行的聯合國環境會議中談判，包括建立一個類似「政府間氣候變化專門委員會」之專門小組的提案。
（台北時報林俐凱編譯）
US actress Awkwafina announced early this month to quit Twitter temporarily following online criticism of “cultural appropriation” against her use of African American Vernacular English (AAVE) throughout her career. Born to a Chinese father and a Korean mother, the Golden Globe-winning actress grew up in Queens, New York, and is known for her .”blaccent” (black accent). “And in life, linguistic acculturation, immigrant acculturation, and the inevitable passage of globalized Internet slang all play a factor in the fine line between offense and pop culture,” Awkwafina posted online. “But I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way
Are you following the Beijing Winter Olympics? (4/5) 你有在看北京冬奧嗎？（四） A: The men’s singles figure skating competition is about to start: I’m so nervous, I have butterflies in my stomach. B: Japan’s “Ice Prince” Yuzuru Hanyu is my idol. A: US’ “Quad King” Nathan Chen is far superior. B: Be quiet. They’re about to come out onto the rink. A: 男子單人花式滑冰比賽快要開始了，我好緊張喔。 B: 日本「滑冰王子」羽生結弦是我的偶像耶。 A: 美國「四周跳之王」陳巍才厲害咧。 B: 別吵別吵，他們要登場啦。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Are you following the Beijing Winter Olympics? (5/5) 你有在看北京冬奧嗎？（五） A: The figure skating team event is also a fantastic spectacle. B: Yep. The Russian team, which is competing under the name Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), beat all the competition to bag a gold medal. A: Unfortunately, a female skater tested positive for a banned substance. B: After watching it, even I am inspired to take up skating. A: 這次花式滑冰團體賽也很精彩。 B: 沒錯，俄國隊以「ROC」（俄羅斯奧委會）的名義參賽，最後打敗各國獲得金牌。 A: 可惜俄國隊有女選手被驗出使用禁藥。 B: 看完比賽連我都想要學滑冰啦。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues will be suspended until further notice due to the pandemic.
Are you following the Beijing Winter Olympics? (3/5) 你有在看北京冬奧嗎？（三） A: I wish I could go to Beijing to attend the Winter Olympics in person. B: But due to the pandemic, most of the events are not open to the public. A: It’s really unfortunate. According to media reports, the organizers intentionally chose Feb. 4 as the date for the opening ceremony, because it coincides with the “Beginning of Spring,” according to the lunar calendar. B: I hope it will have helped to bring some good luck to the Games. A: 我好想去北京冬奧現場看比賽。 B: 受到疫情影響，這次大部分比賽都不對外開放。 A: 真可惜，新聞說主辦單位還特別挑在二月四日，也就是農曆上的「立春」這天開幕。 B: 希望這能為冬奧帶來一些好運。 （Translated by Edward Jones, Taipei Times／台北時報張聖恩） Audio recordings for Speak Up! dialogues